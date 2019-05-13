The ladies of The Bold Type are throwing it way back!

Ahead of this week's flashback episode, ET has an exclusive look at how Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy met and became instant friends in real life before they even started portraying Jane, Kat and Sutton.

"The first night Katie, Aisha and I all met each other, was in New York," Fahy recalls in the clip. "I had met Aisha before because we tested together, but Katie I hadn't met."

"I first met Meghann at the last audition I had for The Bold Type," Dee confirms. "And I knew straight away that I loved her so much."

When producers were taking too long for Stevens' liking to get her connected with her co-stars, she took the initiative to reach out to them herself.

"I asked the executive producer if I could have their contacts and when he was taking too long I actually found them on social media and reached out to them," she says.

Dee was a fan of Stevens' forwardness and quick invitation to meet in New York.

"She reached out to me and was like, 'I'm so excited to work together. Do you want to come to New York? My boyfriend's playing a show,'" Dee says.

Likewise, Fahy was quick to rush to the Big Apple, where the trio had an instant connection.

"I just remember being in Katie's hotel room with her before Aisha got there and we were just getting ready and peeing in front of each other like we had been best friends already for years," Fahy says.

"And right away we did that crazy, basic girl dance where we all kinda jumped around in the elevator," Dee adds of what happened after her arrival.

The girls had what Stevens describes as "a really fun night of music and going out to bars in New York."

"[We were] kinda trying to cultivate that New York experience that us girls would have and kind of inspire our journey into the first episode," she says.

"It's crazy," Dee marvels. "That first night it felt like we had known each other for ever."

"We just tapped into a little bit of magic," Fahy agrees.

ET exclusively got the first look pics of the upcoming throwback episode, "#TBT," which goes all the way back to when the girls first met in the Scarlet offices.

In the flashback, Kat was a mere assistant, Sutton was a temp and Jane -- and her bangs -- was a lowly intern who is starstruck upon meeting her editor-in-chief idol, Jacqueline (Melora Hardin).

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

