The Chicest Celebrity-Inspired Swimsuits to Wear on Labor Day -- From Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and More!
We don't know about you, but we're taking advantage of summer's rays and fun-filled days as much as we can, which means lots of time spent at the beach and pool!
Celebs seem to be on board, too, as we're witnessing countless famous babes on vacation in bikinis and one-pieces. With Labor Day Weekend right around the corner (and as the last hoorah of summer!), we're taking note from the stars' getaway fashion and scoring their swimsuit styles to wear until the end of the season.
From Kendall Jenner's mint green number she recently wore in Mexico with rumored beau Ben Simmons to an affordable version of Dua Lipa's sultry tiger-print two-piece, shop the stylish swimwear to soak up the sun in.
Kendall Jenner
The supermodel owns an expansive lineup of covetable swimsuits, but this bright green plunging suit caught our eye. The brunette stunner donned the high-cut one-piece by Gooseberry on vacation with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons and sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in Cabo San Lucas, and it's available for under $100.
Gooseberry So Chic One-Piece $99
Gigi Hadid
The It girl enjoyed her time off with boyfriend Zayn Malik and shared a selfie on Instagram in a chic brown tank bikini top by Marysia. We love the adorable scallop trim and the coffee-colored hue enhances her tan.
Marysia Palm Springs Top $150
Marysia Antibes Bottom $141
Lucy Hale
The Life Sentence actress was relaxed and beautiful in blue via a striped two-piece by Triangl with round Ray-Ban sunglasses and wet tresses.
Triangl Valentine Stripe Blue Bikini $89
Lena Dunham
The multitalented actress, writer and director showed off her bod in an elegant, timeless forest green suit by swimwear brand Andie. Although the exact color is sold out, it also comes in black, light blue and navy.
Andie The Catalina $95
Salma Hayek
The Oscar-nominated star posted makeup-free, unretouched bikini pics on Instagram, where she bared her toned tummy in a classic halter and hipster design. This similar version is sure to become a swim staple beyond this season.
La Blanca Island Goddess Halter Bra Top $59, Side Shirred Hispter Bottom $49
Dua Lipa
The trendy songstress took a break from her summer festival shows in Turkey, sporting a sexy tiger print bikini by Reina Olga, which is available for pre-order. We also found an affordable option for $33.
Pretty Little Thing Orange Tiger Print Padded Scoop Neck Bikini Top $18, Tiger Print V Front Bikini Bottom $15
Ashley Graham
The brunette model's enviable curves were on display in the white-hot triangle tie bikini set from Swimsuits For All and mesh crop top.
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Icon White Bikini
$90 $59
Kourtney Kardashian
The mom of three floated in a private pool wearing a strappy cobalt blue hip-baring two-piece by White Fox. Although it's not out yet, the similar design below will equally turn heads.
White Fox Santa Monica Bikini Top $38, Hollywood Bottoms $23
Halsey
The musician surfed the waves of Hawaii in a white one-piece with red buckle straps by Frankies Bikinis, a line she often gravitates to for her beach looks.
Frankies Bikinis Leo One Piece $180
Devon Windsor
The Model Squad star soaked up the Miami sun in a sultry crossover top and V-cut bottoms by Aussie brand Fella. Although the red shade is sold out, the hot pink rendition is just as striking.
Fella Dylan Top
$128 $50
Fella Lukey Bottom $70
Emily Ratajkowski
This would not be a swim story without the queen of sexy swimsuit selfies, Emrata! The stunning model, actress and activist enjoyed her Grecian getaway wearing a one-piece from her swimwear line, Inamorata, obviously. The low-cut polka-dot design with exposed back is the epitome of summer.
Inamorata Leucadia $160
Shop Our Editors' Picks:
Sidway Anderson One Piece $145
Peony Whimsy Ruched Bandeau $65, Whimsy Hi Pant $72
Costa Del Sol Plus Size Knot Front One Piece $40
& Other Stories Chevron Stripe Bikini Top $29
& Other Stories High Belted Bikini Bottoms $29
Juillet Sari Top $98, Isla Bottom $108
Reformation Carrie Bikini Top $78, Palms Bikini Bottoms $58
ASOS Design Button Front Textured Crop Bikini $55
Diane von Furstenberg Belted One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit $248
Bayu The Label Moa Top $46, Alor Bottom $40
Mikoh Lana One Piece $218
Caroline Constas Mer Adros Bandeau Bikini Top $175, Mer x Shopbop Andros Swim Bottoms $140
Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Cutout One Piece $148
