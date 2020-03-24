Leave it to Jackie to turn a family moment into her own therapy session!



ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of The Conners. In this clip from "Tats and Tias," Darlene (Sara Gilbert) comes home to check on her daughter, Harris (Emma Kenney), who has been holed up in her room for three days after getting fired and having to move back in with the Conners.



Before heading upstairs to check on Harris, Darlene pauses to chat with Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), sharing that she's afraid she's not being a good mother. Jackie relays a story about how bad her own mother was to make Darlene feel better -- and ends up being the one who needs to be comforted!



Watch the very Jackie clip above.

ABC/Eric McCandless

In the rest of "Tats and Tias," Jackie also suggests that Becky (Lecy Goranson) reaches out to Emilio's family for support for their daughter, Beverly Rose, after she has trouble finding affordable healthcare. Meanwhile, Dan (John Goodman) runs into an old riding buddy, Tony, who needs help at his new leather and tattoo shop, so he and Darlene tag team to help get Harris a new job there.



The Conners airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.



