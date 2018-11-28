John Legend and Chrissy Teigen want everyone's holidays to be legendary!

The 39-year-old EGOT winner and the famed cookbook author celebrated the happiest time of year with their own NBC television special, A Legendary Christmas, on Thursday. The twosome, along with their children -- Miles and Luna -- as well as a slew of celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Stevie Wonder, and many more, treated fans to a one-hour event filled with singing, cheesy jokes, festive ensembles and, of course, cute moments from the hosts with the most!

1. The Epic Intro

It all began with their heart-warming Full House-themed intro that showed a sweet Luna carrying a football, while Miles enjoyed a nice picnic.

2. "Headband of the Day" Reference

For those who follow Chrissy on Instagram, during the couple's Bali vacation she would show off her daily headband, and her hubby would sing the "Headband of the Day" jingle. Those headbands made a cameo when Kris Jenner stopped by the Legend residence to share with Chrissy her new customized "Khrissy" headband favors, because "everything is better spelled with a 'K,'" as Kris said!

3. John and Chrissy Surprising Families By Singing Christmas Carols

The couple, along with Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor, Raphael Saadiq, and Jane Lynch, went door-to-door to sing Christmas carols to people around the neighborhood.

4. Luna FaceTime With Kenan Thompson and the Queer Eye Cast

Luna instantly brightens up any scene. The tiny tot had a breakout moment when the Saturday Night Live cast member FaceTime'd John apologizing for not being able to make it to his party. The singer then handed his phone to Luna -- sitting on her grandma Vilailuck Teigen's lap -- who ends up hanging up on him.

Pick up your phone, John! Look who’s video calling you on #GoogleDuo. 👀 In partnership with Google Duo. pic.twitter.com/LCEmlpOAbl — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 29, 2018

Later in the special, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness try and call Chrissy, but end up having a silly chat with Luna and Vilailuck. It's a can't-miss adorable moment!

Can you believe?! Hope these five have A Legendary Christmas. Thanks, #GoogleDuo and #PixelSlate! In partnership with Google Duo. pic.twitter.com/4I0ziV1I39 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 29, 2018

5. Chrissy's The Voice Dream Sequence

In Chrissy's "worst nightmare," she auditioned for The Voice and had to get John, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine or Kelly Clarkson to turn their chairs around for her. Instead of singing, however, Chrissy begins to make fun of Adam and Blake, which gets them to turn their chairs. For Kelly, she compliments her and her children and instantly gets her to push her red button. But when it comes to John, the mother of two knows that she "can't insult" him because "I do that every day." Instead, she tells him "my favorite thing about us," which is that she makes more money than him.

6. Chrissy and John's Stylish Winter-White Ensembles

Let's take a moment to give a shout-out to those crisp and clean winter-white outfits that the couple wore during a special performance of "Bring Me Love." Chrissy looked delightful in a white long-sleeve gown with silver detailing, silver heels and a faux fur headpiece, while John was dapper in a white turtleneck, matching suit and faux fur hat.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

7. The Mac and Cheese War

This all began when their family comes over and mentioned John's amazing dish, which prompts Chrissy to defend her mac and cheese and proclaim it better than her husband's. Throughout the special, the two go back and forth about who has the better-tasting one, even making comedian Neal Brennan, who claims he is a vegan, taste test the mac and cheese.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The couple then held a focus group to critique their creations, with all the participants voting Chrissy's as the better one. Sorry, John.

8. The Arthur Reference

Upset that his mac and cheese didn't get picked at the best, John huffs and puffs and then does the "Arthur" meme fist, which Chrissy has trolled him with over the years.

BONUS: John Celebrating All Other Holidays

Proving he is a creative genius and doesn't take himself too seriously, NBC also shared a special spoof of the '80s and '90s CD commercials in which John sings a variety of tunes about a variety of holidays, including Halloween, Cinco de Mayo, Passover, Easter, St. Patrick's and more.

