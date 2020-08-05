Mark and Jay Duplass are returning to HBO -- this time with a brand-new docuseries, The Lady and the Dale, recounting a 1970s auto scam by transgender woman and entrepreneur Liz Carmichael.

According to HBO, the docuseries “traces the story of Elizabeth Carmichael, who rose to prominence when she released a fuel-efficient three-wheeled vehicle during the 1970s gas crisis. As she wins over major carmakers and investors, a web of mystery unfolds regarding the car’s technology and Carmichael’s surprising past. A portrait of an extraordinary entrepreneur’s rise and eventual fall, the series explores a one-of-a-kind story of fraud, family and identity.”

“We are excited to be collaborating yet again with HBO in the docuseries space, and for the chance to bring the complex story of Liz Carmichael and her three-wheeled car to life,” Mark and Jay Duplass said in a statement.

The pair previously worked with HBO on the scripted series, Room 104 and Togetherness, and the documentary, Tour with Asperger’s Are Us, in addition to the Netflix docuseries, Wild Wild Country.

While speaking with ET, Mark said, “It's a really good time for making documentaries,” adding that he and Jay will be producing several over the next few years.

He also explained how the brothers were taking advantage of the quarantine to complete several non-fiction projects. “A lot of those can be edited at home,” Mark said. “Our office is shut down, but I sent the computers home with all of our documentary projects, and we're networking from home and still watching cuts and moving those forward.”

Directed by Nick Cammilleri and Zackary Drucker (Transparent), The Lady and the Dale is expected to premiere in 2021.

