Consider this a gentle (semi-urgent) PSA courtesy of your friendly, neighborhood ET Style team: the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler is back in stock on the brand’s website as well as at both Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon today. And whether you're a well-versed beauty aficionado or someone who is heavily influenced by rave reviews on TikTok, you're going to want to run to the Airwraps below to get your hands on this beloved Dyson hair tool.

The Dyson Airwrap is arguably one of beauty's most coveted multitasking hair tools — which is why it has been almost continuously sold out since early December. If you want the styler you’d better hurry though because the hair tool sold out within hours when it was back in stock last week. The Dyson Airwrap is available in the black/purple colorway on Dyson's site, but if you prefer the nickel/fuchsia style, then Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond have you covered.

The styler relies on a unique barrel technology and smoothing brush which work to tame even the most unruly hair. Perhaps most impressive of all, the all-in-one Dyson Airwrap can curl, smooth, volumize and even dry a wide-variety of hair types — all without the use of extreme heat and other styling tool properties that might damage the hair.

If you're brand loyal to Dyson, there are a number of other great tools that are available to buy through the retailer too. Ahead, shop essential Dyson hair tools and check out ET Style's picks for the best Dyson Airwrap dupes.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 17 Best Mother's Day Beauty Gifts for Mom

Amazon's 35 Best Beauty Products Under $35 — Spring 2022

Sydney Sweeney and Nicole Kidman's Glowing Skincare Tool Is On Sale

Meghan Markle-Approved Beauty Products to Gift for Mother's Day

11 Best Beauty Sales and Skincare Deals Happening Right Now

Zoë Kravitz Spills Secrets to Her Signature Natural Makeup Look

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes to Shop Now From Ulta, Amazon and More