The Fashion-Forward Women Who Slayed 2018 in Style
So many celebs dressed to impress this year, but there were a few standouts who consistently made a memorable impression on the red carpet and on the street.
Whether it involves an evening gown or a low-key denim ensemble, these stars made a statement wherever they went. See our picks for the best-dressed A-listers of 2018.
Priyanka Chopra
All eyes were on the Quantico actress this year! The former Miss World got hitched to Nick Jonas following a fast track to romance that had everyone gushing. For their wedding celebrations, which spanned over multiple days, Chopra served many looks, including a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown she wore for the couple's Christian ceremony. Next to her dressier ensembles, we absolutely love Chopra's street-style outfits, which constantly experiment with of-the-moment trends and color while still maintaining polish.
Zendaya
A true style chameleon, The Greatest Showman actress can pull off literally any type of design flawlessly. She's daring, never boring, and makes the most challenging trends -- from colorful feathers to immense volume -- her own. In other words, she wears the clothes, not the other way around.
Lady Gaga
The musician-turned-actress affirmed her status as a bona fide movie star not only from her laudable performance in A Star Is Born, but also on the red carpet. Pulling out all the stops, Gaga served some of the most memorable, enchanting fashion moments of the year in jaw-dropping gowns at the film's premieres.
Cardi B
The rapper had a lot to celebrate in 2018: she dropped her debut album, racked up awards and gave birth to her first child! Her extravagant personality was conveyed in every ensemble she showed up in, with no shortage of dramatic silhouettes and headdresses.
Yara Shahidi
The Grown-ish actress is every bit stylish in the freshest manner. Shahidi never fails to have fun with her outfits, whether she's playfully mixing prints or donning a modest, ladylike frock, inspiring us to take the same youthful approach with our own wardrobe.
Bella Hadid
The model is literally a pro at looking good in anything she wears, from edgy athleisure to haute couture. One day she'll step out in a chic, street-style outfit with vintage accessories sprinkled in and at night she'll turn up in either a sexy, sheer number or a breathtaking formal gown. Hadid keeps us guessing and we prefer it that way.
Zoe Kravitz
The innate cool-girl aesthetic is in her blood as the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, but the Big Little Lies actress' sense of on-point style is all her own. Kravitz's looks this year boasted a series of standout Saint Laurent black dresses only the fashion darling can elevate to another level.
Constance Wu
Crazy Rich Asians catapulted the Fresh Off the Boat actress to Hollywood stardom, and we were graced with her glamorous red carpet style. From dazzling couture to glitzy cocktail style, Wu is a sartorial force we can't wait to follow into next year's awards season.
Meghan Markle
The former Suits actress had a whirlwind of a year. She became the Duchess of Sussex after tying the knot with Prince Harry in the spring and announced her pregnancy in the fall. Since then, Markle has brought modern flair to traditional royal style via a host of varying outfits -- from fancy gowns to skinny jeans. She adores shoulder-baring necklines and sleek silhouettes courtesy of a combination of luxe designers, affordable brands and sustainable lines.
