The Fashion-Forward Women Who Slayed 2018 in Style

So many celebs dressed to impress this year, but there were a few standouts who consistently made a memorable impression on the red carpet and on the street.

Whether it involves an evening gown or a low-key denim ensemble, these stars made a statement wherever they went. See our picks for the best-dressed A-listers of 2018.

Priyanka Chopra

All eyes were on the Quantico actress this year! The former Miss World got hitched to Nick Jonas following a fast track to romance that had everyone gushing. For their wedding celebrations, which spanned over multiple days, Chopra served many looks, including a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown she wore for the couple's Christian ceremony. Next to her dressier ensembles, we absolutely love Chopra's street-style outfits, which constantly experiment with of-the-moment trends and color while still maintaining polish.

In Saks Potts jacket, Wolford bodysuit, Mother jeans, Stuart Weitzman boots, Max Mara bag and Andy Wolf sunglasses in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

In Alexander Wang top, Acler pants, Kurt Geiger mules, Tods bag and Illesteva sunglasses at JFK airport. Gotham/GC Images

Zendaya

A true style chameleon, The Greatest Showman actress can pull off literally any type of design flawlessly. She's daring, never boring, and makes the most challenging trends -- from colorful feathers to immense volume -- her own. In other words, she wears the clothes, not the other way around.

In Marc Jacobs dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Amê jewelry at Amê launch event in Los Angeles. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Áme Jewelry

In Versace at the 2018 Met Gala. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Dice Kayek dress, Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at Tiffany & Co. event in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Lady Gaga

The musician-turned-actress affirmed her status as a bona fide movie star not only from her laudable performance in A Star Is Born, but also on the red carpet. Pulling out all the stops, Gaga served some of the most memorable, enchanting fashion moments of the year in jaw-dropping gowns at the film's premieres.

In Valentino haute couture at the Venice Film Festival. Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

In Givenchy haute couture at the 'A Star Is Born' premiere in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Alexander McQueen at the 'A Star Is Born' premiere in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Cardi B

The rapper had a lot to celebrate in 2018: she dropped her debut album, racked up awards and gave birth to her first child! Her extravagant personality was conveyed in every ensemble she showed up in, with no shortage of dramatic silhouettes and headdresses.

In Dolce & Gabbana at the 2018 American Music Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Moschino at the 2018 Met Gala. Getty Images

In Ashi Studio at the 2018 GRAMMYs. John Shearer/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress is every bit stylish in the freshest manner. Shahidi never fails to have fun with her outfits, whether she's playfully mixing prints or donning a modest, ladylike frock, inspiring us to take the same youthful approach with our own wardrobe.

In Carolina Herrera ensemble at the #girlhero Award Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In custom Tory Burch suit, Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for MTV

In Chanel dress, Brian Atwood shoes and Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner in Beverly Hills. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The model is literally a pro at looking good in anything she wears, from edgy athleisure to haute couture. One day she'll step out in a chic, street-style outfit with vintage accessories sprinkled in and at night she'll turn up in either a sexy, sheer number or a breathtaking formal gown. Hadid keeps us guessing and we prefer it that way.

In Celine boots, Dolce & Gabbana bag, vintage Chanel belt and Luv Aj earrings in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

In custom Mugler at the 'Harper's Bazaar' Icons Party during New York Fashion Week. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In Dior during Cannes Film Festival. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

The innate cool-girl aesthetic is in her blood as the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, but the Big Little Lies actress' sense of on-point style is all her own. Kravitz's looks this year boasted a series of standout Saint Laurent black dresses only the fashion darling can elevate to another level.

In Saint Laurent at the 2018 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent at the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' premiere in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent at the 2018 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party J. Merritt/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Crazy Rich Asians catapulted the Fresh Off the Boat actress to Hollywood stardom, and we were graced with her glamorous red carpet style. From dazzling couture to glitzy cocktail style, Wu is a sartorial force we can't wait to follow into next year's awards season.

In Ralph & Russo gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the 'Crazy Rich Asians' premiere. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

In Rodarte at the 2018 Hollywood Film Awards. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In N21 dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the 2018 American Music Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Meghan Markle

The former Suits actress had a whirlwind of a year. She became the Duchess of Sussex after tying the knot with Prince Harry in the spring and announced her pregnancy in the fall. Since then, Markle has brought modern flair to traditional royal style via a host of varying outfits -- from fancy gowns to skinny jeans. She adores shoulder-baring necklines and sleek silhouettes courtesy of a combination of luxe designers, affordable brands and sustainable lines.

In Givenchy dress, Pippa Small jewelry and Tamra Mellon shoes at the 2018 British Fashion Awards. Getty Images

In Stella McCartney wedding dress on her way to the reception with Prince Harry. Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In Serena Williams blazer, Maison Kitsuné shirt, Outland Denim jeans and J.Crew boots in Australia with Prince Harry. WireImage

