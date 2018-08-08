Grant Gustin is calling out body shamers.

This week, a photo of The Flash star in costume was leaked online, and while fans are eager for the upcoming fifth season, they didn't seem to be pleased with the actor's appearance. Gustin began to receive negative comments about his slim figure and how thin he looked.

The 28-year-old actor, however, didn't let the criticism get to him, taking to Instagram on Wednesday to call out the haters in a lengthy post.

"That's a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted, Some things need work and they will be worked on. We'll get there," he wrote, addressing the leaked pic and costume. "As far as the body shaming. That's what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake. I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin."

"I've had my own journey of accepting it. But there's a double standard where it's ok to talk sh*t about a dudes body," he continued. "I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can throughout these seasons. I'm naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress."

Gustin added that gaining weight is a "challenge" for him and that thinner guys shouldn't be shamed for their appearance. He also added that he loves the suit that they designed for him and can't wait for fans to see the final product.

Gustin isn't the first male celebrity to get criticized about his appearance. Last year, people began to comment that Chris Pratt was starting to look "skeletal" after having lost "too much weight."

The Jurassic World actor, who would share his snack of the day on social media, took on shamers by calling them out in a funny message.

"So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK. Some have gone as far as to say I look 'skeletal,'" Pratt wrote in the caption. "Well, just because I am a male doesn't mean I'm impervious to your whispers. Body shaming hurts."

See more of what he said in the video below.

