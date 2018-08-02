'The Four' Crowns Season 2 Champ -- Find Out Who Won!

After weeks of battling it out with nothing but their voices and their ambition, The Four: Battle for Stardom crowned its second season winner on Thursday.

It all came down to the ballad-rocking James Graham and fierce Sharaya J, and after a night of blow-out performances, the decision was harder than ever for judges DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Ultimately, James walked away with the win, leaving Sharaya as the season's runner-up, although there was clearly nothing but love between the final two after the winner was announced.

"Thank you all so much," James shakily said after the big win. "I honestly am in shock right now."

Before the episode taped, ET's Katie Krause caught up with the would-be winner, who opened up on how he has evolved as an artist over the course of the show.

"I feel like something I've maybe always struggled with is my emotion in a song because I might be feeling the emotion but I don't know whether it's my like Englishness I keep it quite bottled up" the 21-year-old singer shared. "I finally managed to break my own walls and barriers down and I've managed to unlock that sort of that emotion."

James also credited a lot of his musical growth to Diddy, who was "guiding me in certain directions, saying different things to me, giving me really amazing advice."

"He's really helped mold that side of me to now be sort of more of the whole package," James added.

The Four winner will be sitting down to dish about his big win in a live interview with ET on Facebook and YouTube on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

