This is Coffee Cup-gate all over again!

Game of Thrones fans were in their feelings in a big way following the HBO fantasy's series finale on Sunday, but after the dust (and ash) had cleared out of King's Landing, eagle-eyed viewers spotted yet another anachronism error -- in the form of an errant water bottle sitting at Samwell Tarly's feet during the meeting of Westeros' lords and ladies to select the next ruler of the six kingdoms.

"First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke," one fan tweeted in disappointment, while another joked, "Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated."

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones#GameOfThronesFinale#TheFinalEpisodepic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

The error is reminiscent of the fourth episode of the show's eighth and final season, two weeks back, when a coffee cup was spotted on a table in Winterfell in front of Emilia Clark's character, Daenerys Targaryen, during a feast celebrating their victory over the Night King and the White Walkers.

At the time, HBO played off the error with a laugh. "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," the network said in a statement to ET on Monday. "Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea." Star Sophie Turner later jokingly placed the blame on Clarke, during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

"We all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so ... I mean, look who it's placed in front of!" Turner teased.

