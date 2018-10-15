Yvonne Strahovski is one smitten new mom!

The Australian actress took to Instagram on Monday to share the joyous news that she has welcomed her first child with husband, Tim Loden.

The two, who announced their pregnancy in May, are now parents to a sweet baby boy, who the 36-year-old star of The Handmaid’s Tale described as the “greatest joy of our lives.”

“My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already ❤️,” the former Chuck star gushed alongside a black-and-white snap showing her cuddling the wee one, who appeared to be bundled in matching stripes. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy.”

“Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat,” Strahovski continued. “My heart has been stolen! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍.”

The actress, who portrays Serena Joy Waterford on The Handmaid’s Tale, revealed news of her secret nuptials on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards. A year later, she rocked her burgeoning baby bump at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September.

While she’s yet to share the bubba’s name, the cutie joins this year’s baby boom in Hollywood. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin and more have also celebrated the arrivals of their newest additions.

"Somebody’s herrrrrrre!" Teigen tweeted to coyly announce the birth of second child along with a baby and baby bottle emojis earlier this year.

For more baby news, see below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Bode Miller and Wife Morgan Welcome Baby Boy 4 Months After Daughter's Tragic Death

NEWS: Michelle Branch and Fiance Patrick Carney Welcome First Child Together, a Baby Boy

NEWS: Jana Kramer Tearfully Recalls Miscarriages Before Becoming Pregnant With Baby Boy

Related Gallery