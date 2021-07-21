The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is on sale for a limited time. The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is 15% off for $21 (regularly $24) at Ulta when you purchase two of the 1.7 oz. travel-sized bottles and use code 901247 at checkout.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Shop the celebrity-approved Color Wow hairspray below.

