The Humidity-Proof Hair Product Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Use Is Travel-Friendly and on Sale

By ETonline Staff
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West
The hair product used on Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez is on sale for a limited time. The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is 15% off for $21 (regularly $24) at Ulta when you purchase two of the 1.7 oz. travel-sized bottles and use code 901247 at checkout.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton uses the hairspray on his star clients to achieve shiny, glass-like hair. The spray is formulated to protect the hair against weather-related frizz for a smooth, silky look. Appleton used the product on J.Lo for her iconic bouncy curls at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

 

Shop the celebrity-approved Color Wow hairspray below.  

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Ulta
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Take 15% off with code 901247
$21 FOR TWO (REGULARLY $24)

