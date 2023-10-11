It's the second day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and your last chance to shop this fall's biggest discounts on just about everything imagineable. In the sale, you'll find deals on clothing, home goods, beauty products and so much more. If you didn't shop the best Prime Day perfume deals back in July, now is your chance to snag discounts on all your favorite scents.

Amongst the seemingly endless deals, we've spotted Chanel No. 5 majorly marked down for Amazon's October Prime Day. The Chanel No.5 scent is nothing short of iconic. Right now, the classic fragrance is 37% off, bringing the regular price of $174 down to $100. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before Prime Day is over tomorrow.

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other.

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Prime Day deal is a can't-miss early holiday steal. This is the best time to start holiday shopping if you're looking to save, and perfume makes one of the best gifts for women.

