Beauty & Wellness

The Iconic Chanel No. 5 Perfume Is 37% Off for Amazon's Fall Prime Day Today Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Chanel Number 5
Chanel
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:50 AM PDT, October 11, 2023

Thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day, your favorite Chanel fragrance is 37% off today.

It's the second day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and your last chance to shop this fall's biggest discounts on just about everything imagineable. In the sale, you'll find deals on clothing, home goods, beauty products and so much more. If you didn't shop the best Prime Day perfume deals back in July, now is your chance to snag discounts on all your favorite scents.

Amongst the seemingly endless deals, we've spotted Chanel No. 5 majorly marked down for Amazon's October Prime Day. The Chanel No.5 scent is nothing short of iconic. Right now, the classic fragrance is 37% off, bringing the regular price of $174 down to $100. This is the best deal we've ever seen on Chanel No.5, so we recommend adding it to your cart before Prime Day is over tomorrow.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Get 37% off Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance.

$174 $110

Shop Now

With a blend of floral fragrance notes including iris, jasmine, rose, and lily-of-the-valley, the perfume's floral aldehyde bouquet is the epitome of Gabrielle Chanel's initial request: "a woman's perfume, a scent of woman." Extravagant, powerful and dripping in romance, Chanel No. 5 is a fragrance unlike any other. 

Naturally, this luxury fragrance from the famous French fashion house doesn't come cheap. That's why this Prime Day deal is a can't-miss early holiday steal. This is the best time to start holiday shopping if you're looking to save, and perfume makes one of the best gifts for women.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Is Here with Can't-Miss Beauty Deals

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The 75 Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now

ILIA Is Having a Secret Sale to Compete with Prime Day Right Now

Sales & Deals

ILIA Is Having a Secret Sale to Compete with Prime Day Right Now

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Competitor Beauty Sales You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

10 Best Amazon Prime Day Competitor Beauty Sales You Can Shop Now

20 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon’s October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

20 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon’s October Prime Day

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

Gifts

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets for Every Beauty Lover in Your Life

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Beauty & Wellness

The 20 Best Beauty Launches of Fall 2023

Tags: