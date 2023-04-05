The Internet's Favorite Always Pan Is On Sale Right Now — Save 20% at Our Place and Nordstrom
For home cooks, the start of a new season brings the motivation to revitalize their kitchen with new cookware and appliances. Whether you're looking to update your old pots and pans or finally add some stylish dishes and drinkware to your cabinets, Our Place's sale is filled with incredible deals on best-sellers, including the iconic Always Pan.
Right now, the Always Pan is on sale at Nordstrom and direct from Our Place. Regularly $145, you can score the beloved versatile 8-in-1 pan for $115. Nordstrom is discounting the Always Pan in Aura, a limited edition periwinkle color. It's the perfect time to give your day-to-day cooking essentials a much-needed refresh for spring.
This isn't just any pan, it's the Always Pan that replaces a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. Not only will it free up space in their new kitchen, but it comes in a variety of stylish colors.
An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. You can also save $50 on the Always Pan Duo which includes both the Always Pan and Mini Always Pan. Since the do-it-all Always Pan is designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware, you're technically saving even more with this kitchen essential.
The Always Pan is a revolutionary cooking tool that does the job of eight different pans. The single pan works as a braiser, searing pan, steamer, strainer, saute pan, fry pan, boiling pot, serving pot, and storage container. And with this bundle, you get the incredible Always Pan in two different sizes.
The cookware, tableware, and kitchen tools in Our Place's collection make stylish additions to any home. Included in the Our Place sale are plates, bowls, and mugs that will liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this year.
We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.
Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.
Our Place's customer-favorites make excellent housewarming and wedding gifts for the foodies and chefs in your life. From the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan, ovenware set, and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection, you can't go wrong gifting these stylish cooking bundle bestsellers for Easter or Mother's Day.
Save $60 on the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle, designed to replace a 16-piece cookware set.
The Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan offer the perfect size for smaller meals.
The It Takes Two Set features Our Place's original nonstick Always Pan and Cast Iron Always Pan for all of your cooking needs.
Looking for a cookware set for hosting at home? Our Place's Big Night In Bundle includes the Always Pan, Perfect Pot, four main plates and four stackable bowls.
Try out new recipes this spring with Our Place's multifunctional 4-piece cookware set.
Shop more of our favorite kitchen must-haves from Our Place. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now.
A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice.
Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife.
See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro.
A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty.
Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife.
Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.
