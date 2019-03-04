A week after the Jonas Brothers officially announced that they are getting back together, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas joined James Corden on Monday's The Late Late Show to dish on the catalyst for their long-awaited reunion.

Sitting down with Corden -- for the first night in a week-long celebration of the band that includes some fun games and a new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" in the coming days -- Nick explained how the idea to reunite first came about.

"About a year-and-a-half ago, we started filming a documentary… [that] tracks kind of our childhood into our time in the band, and it was gonna be a story about where we are today," Nick explained. "With separate lives, doing separate things -- Joe with DNCE, me with my solo stuff."

"But during [filming and production] we started to realize that there was a magic that we felt like we were missing," Nick continued. "So the process was basically just [us saying], 'Why don't we give this a another shot?'"

"So we started playing a little music together and realized right away this is where we're meant to be in our lives at this moment," he added, to the roaring and supportive cheer of the crowd.

The band teamed up with Amazon Studios for the documentary, which they revealed on Monday will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, although a release date has not yet been announced.

However, the brothers' heartwarming backstory behind their decision to get the band back together is a far cry from the hilarious explanation Corden gave in a pre-taped intro to Monday's show.

As seen in the short intro, Corden and his band leader, Reggie Watts, depressed at the state of the world and the stream of bummer news stories, longs to return to the good old days of 2013, when the world was a simpler place and the Jonas Brothers were the musical champions of all things good and wholesome.

In an effort to save the world, Corden and Watts travel the world in search of the three members -- and then forcibly kidnap them, tie them to a chair, and demand that they reunite.

While it might not be the real story behind the band's reunion, we can all hold out hope that the Jonas Brothers might bring a sense of harmony back to the world.

For more on the Jonas Brothers' first new single in six years, "Sucker," check out the video below.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 am ET/PT on CBS.

