The Kate Somerville Secret Sale Has All Your Fall Skin Care Covered for Up to 60% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale
Kate Somerville
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:29 AM PDT, October 17, 2023

Kate Somerville skin care is up to 60% off until October 23. Save on best-selling ExfoliKate, DeliKate and more.

It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of beauty gurus and TikTok alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Monday, October 23, Kate Somerville is hosting a Secret Sale to help revamp your skincare regimen for the fall season. With savings up to 60% off, now's the perfect time to stock up on skincare essentials to ensure your skin remains well-hydrated and healthy throughout the upcoming cooler months.

Shop the Kate Somerville Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our favorite Kate Somerville deals available this week.

DeliKate Recovery Cream

DeliKate Recovery Cream
Kate Somerville

DeliKate Recovery Cream

This top-rated recovery cream provides relief to tight, irritated skin with soothing ceramides and peptides.

$76 $61

Shop Now

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Kate Somerville

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Rejuvenate your skin overnight with Kate Somerville's leave-on exfoliating solution, specifically designed to refine texture and minimize the visibility of pores. 

$68 $48

Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream
Kate Somerville

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. 

$76 $61

Shop Now

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream
Kate Somerville

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

This delicate anti-aging cream works to smooth the skin, reduce redness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles with a selection of hydrating ingredients. 

$140 $126

Shop Now

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub
Kate Somerville

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

A full-body scrub inspired by the ExfoliKate Intensive super facial.

$56 $46

Shop Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream

Peptide K8 Power Cream
Kate Somerville

Peptide K8 Power Cream

Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. 

$158 $126

Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Kate Somerville

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates, and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. 

$110 $77

Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum

DeliKate Recovery Serum
Kate Somerville

DeliKate Recovery Serum

This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier.

$98 $78

Shop Now

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment
Kate Somerville

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment

Infused with retinol and vitamin C, this lightweight face serum tackles signs of sun damage and premature aging overnight. 

$110 $77

Shop Now

