It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of beauty gurus and TikTok alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide-ranging celeb fan base from Riley Keough to Meghan Markle, and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through Monday, October 23, Kate Somerville is hosting a Secret Sale to help revamp your skincare regimen for the fall season. With savings up to 60% off, now's the perfect time to stock up on skincare essentials to ensure your skin remains well-hydrated and healthy throughout the upcoming cooler months.

Shop the Kate Somerville Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, save on dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more with our favorite Kate Somerville deals available this week.

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate, and work for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. $76 $61 Shop Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. $158 $126 Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates, and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. $110 $77 Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier. $98 $78 Shop Now

