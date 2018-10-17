The Kendall Jenner-Approved Winter Jacket That'll Actually Keep You Warm
Kendall Jenner is keeping warm this season!
The supermodel shared a pic on her Instagram on Wednesday, wearing an oversized red puffer jacket by Tna from one of our favorite affordable brands, Aritzia.
Aptly named "The Super Puff," the heavy-duty water repellant winter topper is created to keep you warm down to -22°F and contains responsibly sourced goose down, which Jenner styled with rigid jeans, a ringer tee and netted pumps.
Jenner isn't the only star to don the puffer. Fellow celebs Bella Hadid, Emma Roberts and Karlie Kloss have added the $228 piece to their fall/winter wardrobe.
So if you're looking for a coat that'll actually do the job in freezing temps, but will still look fashion-forward, take note from the KUWTK star and try the voluminous puffer on for size. Shop the It girl's exact one ahead -- available in 14 other colors from black to lavender -- along with our other favorite picks.
GET THE LOOK:
Tna The Super Puff $228
H&M x Tiffany Young Padded Jacket $40
Uniqlo Women Seamless Down Parka $130
Fila + UO Nariko Cropped Puffer Jacket $150
J.Crew Metallic Short Puffer Jacket With Primaloft $198
Gap Long High-Shine Down Puffer Coat $228
Universal Standard Kanda Puffer $230
The North Face 1996 Retro Season Nuptse Jacket $249
Hunter Boots Original Puffer Jacket $250
For more celebrity fashion, see below:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
