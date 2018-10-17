Shopping

The Kendall Jenner-Approved Winter Jacket That'll Actually Keep You Warm

By Amy Lee‍
Aritzia

Kendall Jenner is keeping warm this season! 

The supermodel shared a pic on her Instagram on Wednesday, wearing an oversized red puffer jacket by Tna from one of our favorite affordable brands, Aritzia.

Aptly named "The Super Puff," the heavy-duty water repellant winter topper is created to keep you warm down to -22°F and contains responsibly sourced goose down, which Jenner styled with rigid jeans, a ringer tee and netted pumps. 

Jenner isn't the only star to don the puffer. Fellow celebs Bella Hadid, Emma Roberts and Karlie Kloss have added the $228 piece to their fall/winter wardrobe. 

So if you're looking for a coat that'll actually do the job in freezing temps, but will still look fashion-forward, take note from the KUWTK star and try the voluminous puffer on for size. Shop the It girl's exact one ahead -- available in 14 other colors from black to lavender -- along with our other favorite picks. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Aritzia puffer jacket
Aritzia

Tna The Super Puff $228

H&M puffer
H&M

H&M x Tiffany Young Padded Jacket $40

Uniqlo puffer
Uniqlo

Uniqlo Women Seamless Down Parka $130

Fila cropped puffer
Urban Outfitters

Fila + UO Nariko Cropped Puffer Jacket $150

J.Crew metallic puffer
J.Crew

J.Crew Metallic Short Puffer Jacket With Primaloft $198

Gap puffer coat
Gap

Gap Long High-Shine Down Puffer Coat $228

Universal Standard puffer
Universal Standard

Universal Standard Kanda Puffer $230

North Face puffer
The North Face

The North Face 1996 Retro Season Nuptse Jacket $249

Hunter pink puffer
Shopbop

Hunter Boots Original Puffer Jacket $250

