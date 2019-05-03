KJ Apa and Maia Mitchell are spilling hilarious behind-the-scenes secrets from their new film!

The Last Summer, which is now available to stream on Netflix, centers on a group of teens as they try to navigate their love lives and future plans during the overwhelming time after high school graduation.

Apa and Mitchell star as Griffin and Phoebe, respectively, two childhood friends who spark a complicated yet oh-so-cute summer romance.

ET sat down with the actors earlier this week at a junket in Beverly Hills and asked them to reveal which scene from The Last Summer made them laugh the hardest during filming.

“Probably the sex scene?” Apa said with a smirk while glancing at his co-star.

“Yup, 100 percent,” Mitchell replied instantly.

“Yeah, we kept laughing during that,” Apa continued with a chuckle. “Mostly because we had literally just shot the scene where we had eaten the ribs before that.”

Netflix

In the teen rom-com, Griffin and Phoebe spend a delicious date comparing foods from their two favorite BBQ restaurants in Chicago and try to determine which ribs are the best in the city.

“The ribs were great the first take,” Mitchell recalled.

“But after 500 of them, it gets kind of old,” the Riverdale actor added.

Following their feast, the two teens end up sharing a passionate kiss, which then leads to a sultry bedroom scene. Even though things between Phoebe and Griffin appear picture perfect on-screen, Mitchell revealed that this was the “least sexy thing” she’s ever done.

“Bloated, smelly,” the Good Trouble star said as she retched. “Revolting!”

“Doesn't get any worse than that, “Apa added through a fit of giggles. “It was not sexy at all… But as long as it looked sexy, we’re good!”

The Last Summer is now available to stream on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

KJ Apa Talks How Luke Perry's Absence Will Be Addressed on 'Riverdale' (Exclusive)

'Good Trouble': Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez Tease the Most Emotional 'Fosters' Cameos (Exclusive)

KJ Apa Breaks His Silence on 'Riverdale' Dad Luke Perry's Death