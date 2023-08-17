The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is Is Now Available in 2 New Colors for Fall
Believe it or not, fall is right around the corner. As you start to prep your closet for the cooler weather, Spanx should be on your list for comfortable loungewear. While you might associate Spanx with shapewear, it actually sells some of the softest wear-everywhere loungewear. Spanx has perfected the art of creating cozy staples, including Oprah's favorite AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and Half Zip.
Deemed one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022, the super-soft, best-selling AirEssentials set now comes in new colors just in time for fall. The AirEssentials wide leg pant and half zip set is made from the breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug." Choose between luxuriously warm Spice and Butterscotch's calming earth tone for the coziest season.
Just in time for fall, Oprah's favorite half-zip is now available in butterscotch and spice for that cozy feeling all season.
The AirEssentials collection is made with lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey fabric. Designed with refined comfort to feel silky against your skin, these are the ultimate throw-on-and-go pants.
AirEssentials is far from the only Spanx line Oprah counts as essential, as she’s also dubbed the Perfect Pant her favorite, too. Ahead, shop more of Oprah's wardrobe must-haves and the best pieces from Spanx's AirEssentials collection.
Thanks to smoothing ponte fabric and a comfortable, pull-on design, the Ankle 4-Pocket offers a sleek look, a great butt and features functional back pockets.
Available in both black and powder white, this easy-to-wear top adds an element of style to any outfit. With its loose three-quarter sleeve arms and slightly cropped hem, it's shockingly polished, given its level of comfort.
Made to be paired with all your favorite Spanx pants, this peplum top adds a layer of polish to even the most comfortable outfit.
