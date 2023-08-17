Believe it or not, fall is right around the corner. As you start to prep your closet for the cooler weather, Spanx should be on your list for comfortable loungewear. While you might associate Spanx with shapewear, it actually sells some of the softest wear-everywhere loungewear. Spanx has perfected the art of creating cozy staples, including Oprah's favorite AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and Half Zip.

Deemed one of Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2022, the super-soft, best-selling AirEssentials set now comes in new colors just in time for fall. The AirEssentials wide leg pant and half zip set is made from the breathable fabric that Oprah gushed, "feels like a hug." Choose between luxuriously warm Spice and Butterscotch's calming earth tone for the coziest season.

AirEssentials Half Zip Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Just in time for fall, Oprah's favorite half-zip is now available in butterscotch and spice for that cozy feeling all season. $128 Shop Now

AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant The AirEssentials collection is made with lightweight, luxuriously soft and ultra drapey fabric. Designed with refined comfort to feel silky against your skin, these are the ultimate throw-on-and-go pants. $138 Shop Now

AirEssentials is far from the only Spanx line Oprah counts as essential, as she’s also dubbed the Perfect Pant her favorite, too. Ahead, shop more of Oprah's wardrobe must-haves and the best pieces from Spanx's AirEssentials collection.

