With '90s fashion trends making a bigger comeback than ever before (yes, we're looking at you bomber jackets and chokers) it only makes sense that belt bags (also known as a fanny pack) are finally having their moment too. And while the accessory certainly isn't new, this season it is seeing a fun refresh thanks to lululemon's take on the style — and TikTok's newfound obsession with the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this versatile bag has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying all your essentials anywhere. Due to its huge cult following, both the original belt bag and its fleece version are consistently sold out. However, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is in stock right now on lululemon's site in black, which will pair perfectly with any outfit this fall.

The winter-ready textured Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag is also in stock today.

As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why. The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Last year, the Everywhere Belt Bag started garnering attention online after one TikTok user posted a video of the lululemon accessory and quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes.

Ahead, shop other chic belt bag styles for Fall 2022 below.

Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack Amazon Herschel Fifteen Waist Pack Invest in a belt bag alternative with this waist pack from Herschel at Amazon. This Waist Pack is available in over 40 different colors and prints. $32 Buy Now

Zorfin Belt Bag Amazon Zorfin Belt Bag This belt bag comes with an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. It's great to use on a travel day when you need to have your credit card, passport and other documents easily accessible. $25 $23 Buy Now

