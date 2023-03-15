Shopping

The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Today With New Spring-Ready Colors

By Kyley Warren
For a while, lululemon’s fan-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag seemed nearly impossible to get your hands on. After becoming a viral commodity — namely one of TikTok's obsessions — the cult-favorite belt bag is finally restocked online after its long hiatus. This has been the biggest lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag restock we've ever seen with the versatile accessory currently available in 15 different colors. 

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this unisex accessory has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying all your essentials anywhere. Due to its huge cult following, both the original belt bag and its fleece version are consistently sold out. However, the brand has done a major restock and the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is in stock today on lululemon's site with multiple new spring-ready shades. Hurry to pick up one of the viral lululemon belt bags in tie dye, white, solar orange, and electric yellow before it's gone again.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Hyper Dye Multi/Rover
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Hyper Dye Multi/Rover
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Wordmark Grid Mini Raw Linen
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Pastel Blue
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Pastel Blue
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - White
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - White
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Solar Orange
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Solar Orange
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Silver Drop
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Silver Drop
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Electric Lemon
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Electric Lemon
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Black
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Black

This small belt bag can hold your keys, wallet, and phone nearby when you're on the move. It can be worn around the waist or across your chest depending on what you need. 

$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - White Opal
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - White Opal
$38
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Grey Sage
$38
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag - Grey Sage
$38

There's also this mini option, which is super compact yet still has room for your phone, keys, and all the adventure you can fit inside a day.

lululemon Mini Belt Bag - Solar Orange
$38
lululemon
lululemon Mini Belt Bag - Solar Orange
$38
lululemon Mini Belt Bag - Black
$38
lululemon
lululemon Mini Belt Bag - Black
$38
lululemon Mini Belt Bag - Trench
$38
lululemon
lululemon Mini Belt Bag - Trench
$38

As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why. The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Last year, the Everywhere Belt Bag started garnering attention online after one TikTok user posted a video of the lululemon accessory and quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes. 

@blondebaileyyy

#greenscreen it’s giving very much walking in a winter wonderland but make it cute #lululemon#PUBGMOBILE#fallfashion#wishlist

♬ U RIGHT X LUXURIOUS - Baby Q💖

If you're looking for a little more room, lululemon released a larger version of the Everywhere Belt Bag. Hold your phone, keys, wallet, plus a little extra in the Everywhere Belt Bag with an added liter for all your essentials. The large belt bags are also in stock in seven colors right now.

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L - Black
$48
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
$48

In search of more fashion and beauty inspiration from TikTok? Check out the best Amazon lululemon lookalikes (according to TikTok), as well as the popular lululemon inspired Amazon leggings and Abercrombie jeans that TikTok loves. 

