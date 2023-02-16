For a while, lululemon’s fan-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag seemed to be impossible to get your hands on. After becoming a viral commodity — namely one of TikTok's obsessions — the popular belt bag is finally restocked at online after its long hiatus. What makes this lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag restock bigger and better than ever is that the versatile bag is currently available in twelve different colors.

Get the Everywhere Belt Bag

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this unisex accessory has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying all your essentials anywhere. Due to its huge cult following, both the original belt bag and its fleece version are consistently sold out. However, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is in stock today on lululemon's site in 12 colors to choose from — including new designs with the lululemon logo. Hurry to grab the viral lululemon belt bag below before it's gone again.

There's also this mini option, which is super compact yet still has room for your phone, keys, and all the adventure you can fit inside a day.

As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why. The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Last year, the Everywhere Belt Bag started garnering attention online after one TikTok user posted a video of the lululemon accessory and quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes.

If you're looking for a little more room, lululemon just released a large version of the Everywhere Belt Bag. Hold your phone, keys, wallet, plus a little extra in the Everywhere Belt Bag with an added liter for all your essentials. Check to see if the large belt bags are in stock, below.

