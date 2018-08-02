Fox is going all in on The Masked Singer.

Just hours after Fox officially announced the series, the network released the first official look at the upcoming celebrity competition show, which pits celebrities facing off against while shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, including a face mask to conceal their identity.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will be tasked to play detective and figure out who is in disguise. There is no monetary prize nor charitable aspect to the show, which Fox is touting as family-friendly.

"Everyone is a household name," Cannon promised reporters on Thursday during the show's summer Television Critics Association press tour, with producers emphasizing that every celebrity reveal is someone everyday viewers would recognize.

And the lengths the celebrities go in order to keep their identity hidden is impressive. One of the intricate costumes includes a head-to-toe rabbit suit with red glowing eyes, while another features a gas mask with a big antler headpiece with a floor-length coat with a (faux) fur wrap.

To give reporters a preview of the interactions between the celebrity panelists and the participants, one of the real celeb contestants dressed in an intricate gold lion costume came onstage to answer questions with her voice altered so as not to give any hints to her identity. While the celebs' voices will be altered when they talk to the panelists, their true singing voice will be on display when they perform.

Watch the trailer below, which includes a sample of some of the celebrity participants showing off their pipes.

Fox did not reveal the celebrity participants (for obvious reasons), but did share this in its official announcement: "Between all of the celebrity competitors on the show, they've amassed 65 Grammy nominations, 16 multi-Platinum albums, 16 Emmy nominations, nine Broadway shows, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and four Super Bowl titles."

The Masked Singer premieres January 2019 on Fox.

RELATED CONTENT:

Fox Orders Celebrity Singing Competition Series 'The Masked Singer'

Related Gallery