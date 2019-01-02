The Masked Singer debuted on Fox on Wednesday leaving America wondering, "Who is in these costumes?" and, "What is going on? What am I watching here?"

The long-awaited reality show, which was inspired by the hit South Korean show King of Mask Singer, has been shrouded in an unprecedented level of mystery and secrecy since first being announced. The competition features celebrities who are decked out in ornate and somewhat nightmarish animal costumes while singing for a panel of judges who are all trying to determine the mystery person's identity from their voice and various clues.

"Starting right now, were all detectives in a very big musical mystery," host Nick Cannon said during the start of Wednesday's episode. "You're all invited to play along with us, because 'The Masked Singer' isn't a whodunit, it's a whosungit!"

"I have no idea who any of these singers are. Some of them may be friends, some of them I may have married, you never know!" Cannon added, as a picture of his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, flashed on screen.

During the show, three pairs of contestants face off with original performances, then answer questions about themselves, which then prompts the audience to vote on a winner.

At the end of the show, the three losers from each pairing take the stage as the night's bottom three, and the audience votes on who was the worst of the group. It all comes to a head when the star in question takes off their mask, revealing their identity, to the delight of the audience.

This week, after all was said and done, the Hippo ended up getting voted off. Before the big reveal, panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger all predicted that he would be an athlete. Guesses included Deion Sanders and Odell Beckham Jr.

While they we sort of close, no one managed to get it right: It was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown!

While the premise of the show might seem convoluted and downright bizarre, the show immediately took off on Twitter, with millions of people feverishly guessing who is behind each of the masks.

The deer is Von Miller. He went to school at A&M, plays linebacker for Broncos, is 6’3. #TheMaskedSingerpic.twitter.com/J7jrifhnDT — a degreed queen: unleashed (@rozieizarobot) January 3, 2019

Me trying to use the clues and guess like I’m actually gonna get this right let me do my googles #themaskedsingerpic.twitter.com/tEkj877kiz — Quinta M (@QuinnieTooMuch) January 3, 2019

#TheMaskedSinger the deer has to be Payton Manning. He loves singing in commercials pic.twitter.com/hm350cwiHX — Katie (@murphys_mom) January 3, 2019

Me shutting down the judges ridiculous guesses when I don’t have any better ideas #themaskedsingerpic.twitter.com/2ONKzvUb8c — ray (@RayMe917) January 3, 2019

Me matching the clues with the voice: #TheMaskedSingerpic.twitter.com/w9sotQUe5a — Keith M. Cordero Jr. (@kmcorder) January 3, 2019

Me: Am I really watching this show?

Me (5 mins later and screaming st the Monster):

#TheMaskedSingerpic.twitter.com/TAg2BvQ57O — Aly (@thefirth18) January 3, 2019

Unfortunately for everyone looking for immediate gratification, that's not the way this show is going to work. Instead of finding out the true identities of all the stars who sang this week -- like if Donny Osmond was really the peacock or if T-Pain was actually the monster or if Paris Hilton was secretly the unicorn -- fans will only find out one identity per week.

Me laying awake wondering who was under the other five masks because I need to know if I was right or not. #TheMaskedSingerpic.twitter.com/944fAAnpGH — Kristin🌻 (@kbritt07) January 3, 2019

When #TheMaskedSinger finished but you want to know who the rest are pic.twitter.com/6m7I952Adh — jennifer petricca (@woodbinejen) January 3, 2019

So, with 12 contestants total, there's going to be a lot more guessing, detecting and clue deciphering before fans will find out how close their predictions really are.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

