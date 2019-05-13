'The Masked Singer' Scores Post-Super Bowl Slot

The Masked Singer is getting a huge boost.

Fox's hit celebrity singing competition series scored an early season three renewal on Monday, where it will launch right after the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2 before settling into its regular Wednesday 8 p.m. time slot on Feb. 5.

Season two of The Masked Singer, which was picked up back in January, will kick off this fall.

The Masked Singer's post-Super Bowl premiere seems appropriate, as the inaugural season of the singing competition featured Fox broadcaster/Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and NFL pro Antonio Brown, both of whom were eliminated from the competition early.

Rapper and musician T-Pain (aka the Monster) took home the season one crown, telling ET's Nischelle Turner in March, the positive response following his win was overwhelming.

"Just to hear all the compliments and to hear everybody praising so much, it was pretty cool to hear that," he said. "Don't cry, because once you get going, you are going to get me going! It was always like that, but to see them appreciate so much of what I did, it was it was pretty cool."

The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon, with the judging panel made up of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. It has not been confirmed if they will be returning for both seasons two and three.

Executive producer Craig Plestisaddressed the team's plans to maintain the secrecy the show relies on to be successful and whether format changes will take effect for season two and beyond.

"It’s an evolving process. We’re talking right now about what we’re going to be doing for season two and the security measures. It will be increased, it really will. What exactly we’re going to do, I can’t tell you right now. It will be a lot more labor intensive," he said in January, emphasizing that the production team will go all-in on implementing avenues to ensure that the secrecy remains intact.

"That’s the big part of the show right now: keeping the secret," Plestis continued. "We want America to guess. We want our panel to guess. We really tried to keep every secret from them because that’s a magic that we got from the show. If we can keep that again, keep all this a secret from everybody, from the crew and from the rest of America, it’s going to be a great season."

