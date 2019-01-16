'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3!

The Masked Singer is returning for its third week on Wednesday night, bringing back some of the costumed contestants we've previously met for new rounds of musical face-offs, as well as special guest judge Joel McHale!

Last week, Fox's hit reality singing competition introduced the final set of six secret singers, giving fans a chance to play detective with new clues and more outlandish guesses from show's celebrity panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

We also got the chance to find out the secret identity of another one of the performers when The Pineapple was unmasked and revealed to be comedian Tommy Chong! The Up in Smoke star joined Antonio Brown on the list of unmasked competitors after the NFL pro was revealed at the conclusion of the show's premiere episode.

The fun kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch along with ET as we keep you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the third heated week of the wild competition.

For more on Fox's wildly weird and wonderfully over-the-top new reality series, check out the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Spoilers, Clues and Our Best Predictions

'The Masked Singer': Robin Thicke and Joel McHale Throw Out Crazy Guesses for The Deer's Identity (Exclusive)

Patti LaBelle Watches 'The Masked Singer' and Gives Her Best Guess on the Bee (Exclusive)