The 2019 Emmys was filled with fantastic fashion moments as expected -- red-and-pink dresses dominated the red carpet -- but let's take a second to talk beauty.

Look closely and you'll see stars from Emilia Clarke to Kerry Washington and Kim Kardashian were serving up plenty of makeup and hair inspiration you'll want to copy.

Highlights include monochrome makeup as seen on Sandra Oh and Julia Garner, and statement-making curls rocked by Zendaya and Mandy Moore.

Ahead, discover ET Style's picks of the best beauty looks seen at the 71st annual Emmy Awards, created by Hollywood's top makeup artists and hairstylists, and shop the key products you need to recreate the glam.

Emilia Clarke's Sleek Hair

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Game of Thrones leading lady credited Jennifer Lopez as inspiration for her sleek-and-sexy look (did you see that plunging neckline?!). Styled by Jenny Cho, Clarke's brunette tresses, with the help of some extensions, were ultra-straight, smooth and long, parted perfectly in the center a la J.Lo.

Sandra Oh's Pink Eye Shadow and Blush

John Shearer/Getty Images

The Killing Eve actress proved monochrome makeup is ridiculously chic, especially when it matches the dress. Oh's makeup artist, Danielle Vincent, applied a flush of a dusty pink shade from Burt's Bees on the cheeks and eyelids to coordinate with her Zac Posen gown.

Zendaya's Old Hollywood Waves

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Poison Ivy, is that you? The Euphoria star rocked her red locks in the gorgeous style of Old Hollywood waves. Hairstylist Ursula Stephen created the side-parted curls with a GHD curling iron and brushed them out for that soft, bouncy, Veronica Lake effect.

Kerry Washington's Cat Eye

John Shearer/Getty Images

We're obsessed with Washington's boldly defined, fierce cat eye peeking out under her full fringe. The Carola Gonzalez-created flick was the focus on the American Son actress' face as the rest of her makeup was pared down.

Kim Kardashian's Matte Makeup

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The beauty entrepreneur kept it simple with her signature nude, '90s-inspired makeup, using her own KKW Beauty products, of course. Kardashian's go-to makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, blended the soft brown matte eyeshadow shades from her brand's latest collaboration with model Winnie Harlow.

Mandy Moore's Voluminous Curls

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The first-time Emmy nominee sported major volume via big, bouncy, '60s-inspired curls styled by Ashley Streicher and colored by Tracey Cunningham, who used Redken to add dimension to her brunette hair.

Jameela Jamil's Coral Lip

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A red lip is a classic choice, but there's something about a coral pout that really catches the eye. The Good Place actress, who channeled Princess Jasmine in a light aqua-colored gown, happened to do her own makeup for the event and opted for the deep orange shade that truly popped.

Eris Baker's Glittery Eyes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The This Is Us actress' eye makeup was fun and youthful courtesy of the iridescent purple lids and an abundance of glitter on the outer corner of the eyes and down to the cheeks. (Perhaps Euphoria sparked the idea?) Makeup artist Camille Ariane used Spacejam glitter from Lemonhead LA.

Julia Garner's Bronze Eyes and Lips

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

We told you monochrome makeup is the real deal! The Emmy winner's matching metallic bronze eyes and lips were a striking, unexpected choice, paired with her violet dress. Hung Vanngo glammed up Garner's face with "monochromatic amber tones," as he shared on Instagram, using Chanel Beauty.

Busy Philipps' Flower Hair Clips

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The Busy Tonight host's slick 'do may be understated, but at second glance from the back, her pastel pink low bun was adorned with three adorable flower clips that completed her feminine, romantic look.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

See all the red carpet arrivals from the Emmys in the gallery below:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Taraji P. Henson, Mandy Moore, Marisa Tomei and More Rock Red-and-Pink Dresses at Emmy Awards 2019

Jameela Jamil, Brittany Snow and More Stars Channel Disney Princesses at Emmy Awards 2019

Best Dressed at 2019 Emmys: Zendaya, Emilia Clarke & More