Shop
Tech

The New Beats Solo 4 Headphones Are on Sale for $50 Off at Amazon Right Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Beats Solo 4
Beats
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 12:53 PM PDT, May 13, 2024

The newest Beats Solo 4 headphones are on sale for $150 at Amazon right now.

Released less than a couple weeks ago, the new Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are already seeing their first discount. On sale at Amazon for just $150, the new and improved Beats Solo 4 offer more than just an incremental upgrade to the well-received Beats Solo 3. Now is the perfect time to snag a new pair of durable and comfortable headphones to immerse yourself in your favorite tunes and have crystal clear conversations.

Beats Solo 4

Beats Solo 4
Amazon

Beats Solo 4

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

While the headphones boast the same frame as the previous model, they have improved sound quality as well as battery life. They're now rated for up to 50 hours of use, which is up to an additional 10 hours over what the Beats Solo 3 offer. With their fast-charging feature, called Fast Fuel, you can get an additional five hours of playback in just 10 minutes. You can also use an optional USB-C cable to connect to your smartphone or computer, like the Beats Studio Pro, for a direct, lossless connection that won't require any additional electricity. 

You'll also get beamforming digital mics with this updated model, made to transform voice calls into a much clearer experience. Though the headphones don't have active noise cancelling, they can help to reduce background noise so you can enjoy your favorite music and calls with others in peace. Otherwise, the frame you enjoyed with the Beats Solo 3 remains largely unchanged, with a flex-grip headband and adjustable UltraPlush ear cushions to keep you comfortable during lengthy listening sessions. 

You can get $50 off the Beats Solo 4 in three different colors: Cloud Pink, Slate Blue and Matte Black. You can also buy a bundle that includes an Apple 20W USB-C power adapter so all you have to do is supply the charging cable to ensure your new headphones are always at the ready. On sale for $165, that bundle is $15 more than buying the headphones outright. Lock in your pair today and you'll be able to experience the newest Beats headphones in just a couple days. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $100 on the Latest Bose Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $100 on the Latest Bose Headphones, Earbuds and Speakers

Oprah's Favorite Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $150 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Oprah's Favorite Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $150 Off Right Now

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Tech

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Save Up to 41% on Sony's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 41% on Sony's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones and Earbuds

The 20 Best Tech Deals to Shop from Walmart This Week

Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Tech Deals to Shop from Walmart This Week

AirPods Max Headphones Are $100 Off for the First Time This Year

Sales & Deals

AirPods Max Headphones Are $100 Off for the First Time This Year

Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $80 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $80 Off Right Now

Travel Tuesday is Here: Stock Up and Save on Must-Have Travel Gear

Sales & Deals

Travel Tuesday is Here: Stock Up and Save on Must-Have Travel Gear

Tags:

Latest News