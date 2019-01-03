'The Notebook' Is About to Become a Musical

The Notebook is on its way to becoming a musical!



The exciting news arrived on Thursday's Today show, where singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson revealed that she’s been tasked with coming up with music for the forthcoming Broadway production.



“I’m writing a musical… and the musical is The Notebook!” Michaelson screamed to co-host Hoda Kotb on the daytime talk show. “I haven’t been able to say it in so long! And now I’m saying it! The Notebook! The Notebook! The Notebook!”



She went on to reveal that, while she’s handling the music, This Is Us supervising producer Bekah Brunstetter is going to be adapting the story for the stage.

As fans know, the 2004 film, based on the bestselling Nicholas Sparks novel, tells the story of Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams), a pair of star-crossed lovers who met in South Carolina in 1940. But the pair is torn apart by war and circumstance. Nevertheless, they end up together years later, even growing old together.



Soon after Michaelson’s announcement, more details on the upcoming musical were released, including a statement from Brunstetter.



“When I first heard about The Notebook potentially being turned into a musical, I was instantly drawn to the idea,” she wrote. “The story hits home for me in two big ways: it takes place in my home state of North Carolina, and Alzheimer's runs deep in my family. I was sent a few songs Ingrid had already written for it, and that week, I spent my drives to and from work car-listening, memorizing, imagining the story unfold with music, imagining how I might layer worlds, dramatize memory, and before I even knew that I had to write the book for this, it was already starting to happen in my head.”



“The older you get, it seems, the more invisible you become, and yet, you have SO much to say -- so putting an older couple at the forefront of a musical is thrilling to me,” she added. “I am so excited to continue collaborating with Ingrid on bringing this beautiful story to life in a new way.”

Michaelson also shared a statement on how she got involved in the adaptation.

"When I was approached about working on TheNotebook I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting," she shared. "I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me. The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life. The story sings to me so perfectly. I actually started writing that very night of the first meeting, before I even had the job! I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way.”

It's going to be some time before this musical opens but something tells us it will be worth the wait!



