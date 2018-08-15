Get ready for a little group therapy… and torture.

That’s how Carole Radziwill describes The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 reunion, and from the looks of the trailer, she’s not wrong. The full cast -- Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Carole -- minus Luann de Lesseps, who's seeking treatment for alcohol abuse at the time of filming, sit down with RHONY executive producer Andy Cohen to hash things out and hopefully get some closure… though it’s not clear if they actually do get closure.

Right out of the gate, the ladies appear to go in for the kill with Bethenny after Carole and Dorinda label her a liar, and Ramona yells, “Don’t say I’m f**king fake, with your fake t**s,” at the Skinnygirl mogul.

Things only appear to get more heated from there, with all the women screaming over Bethenny while she tries to explain herself to them. The women get so loud that Andy has to raise his voice, unleashing a, “I want to hear her f**king answer!” at the group. At one point, Bethenny gets out of her seat to get in former bestie Carole’s face to proclaim, “Booyah, b***h! That’s what I said.”

Check out the intense war of words here:

“This is like Game of Thrones,” Bethenny remarks. “I am like the Mother of Dragons, fighting multiple blondes.”

Andy warned ET that the reunion would be a tough one for Bethenny when we caught up with him just after taping the special.

"I watched part one on the plane today and it's great," he shared. "What's interesting is the women are gunning for Bethenny. It's like a gang bang on Bethenny. Yeah, oh yeah. Big time. They came ready to go with her.”

And while Luann was not present, Andy promised fans will still get answers to questions they might have about the reality star.

"We discuss everything that happened with Luann this season, and there's a lot of new information filling in a lot of blanks on that,” he said.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 10 finale airs this Wednesday at a new time, 8 p.m. ET, with the three-part reunion kicking off next Wednesday, Aug. 22.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dennis Shields Proposed to Bethenny Frankel Months Before His Sudden Death

Bethenny Frankel Says Her 'Real Housewives' Co-Stars 'Can't Afford the Lives They're Living'

Why Carole Radziwill Says She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives of New York City’