Mark your calendars: Samsung is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, February 1 at 10 am PT. and the next generation Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Samsung Book are on their way. Unpacked is just a couple days away, but you can still reserve your spot to pre-order the new devices and get up to $100 in Samsung credit at the same time.

Reserve Galaxy S23 Devices

"The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic," said Samsung in a teaser for what we can expect from their upcoming event. But equally as epic as this new tech, is that by entering your name and email address to reserve the new Galaxy devices, you can get free Samsung credit to spend however you want during pre-orders.

In 2022 the Galaxy S22 family made their debuts, so for 2023, we're expecting to see three versions of Samsung's new phone with impressive features: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra. You'll get a $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device or a $100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order the two devices. And the best part is it's a no commitment offer, meaning you're not obligated to buy anything, but if you are interested in scoring the new Galaxy devices, the Samsung credit can be used on a wide range of products.

Big things are coming from Samsung next week. If you are interested in the new Galaxy S23 devices, be sure to reserve your spot by February 1.

For more Samsung savings, check out our guides to the best Frame TV deals, robot vacuums, and save on appliances to upgrade your home in 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Electronics Deals at Walmart to Save On TVs, Laptops and More

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Best Headphone & Earbud Deals on Beats, Samsung, and More

Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Save More Than $1,500 on Samsung's Top-Rated Washer and Dryer Set

The Best 4K TV Deals: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung and LG TVs

The Best Travel Gear to Shop Before Your Next Trip