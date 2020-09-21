SKIMS keeps expanding, and its newest arrival is here! The SKIMS maternity collection just dropped, proving that Kim Kardashian West's shapewear brand truly is for every body.

Comprising tights, shorts, underwear, nursing bras and bodysuits, the maternity line pieces are designed to support (rather than squeeze) the bodies of new and expecting mothers. Similar to previous collections, the SKIMS maternity collection is launching in nine neutral-toned shades ranging from sizes XXS to 5X.

After some initial criticism surfaced (including comments from actress Jameela Jamil), Kim took to social media to clarify the pregnancy shapewear line's purpose -- and spoke from personal experience: "To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support," she tweeted.

"It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back and the compression on the leggings helps with pain relief caused by swelling," the entrepreneur and reality star added. "It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean."

One A-list fan of the collection? Chrissy Teigen, who slipped into her SKIMS pieces and.posted an Instagram story raving about the maternity shapewear on launch day. (The social media savvy model and TV host is currently on bed rest while pregnant with her third child.)

If you're a mama-to-be or looking for a thoughtful gift for a pregnant woman in your life, shop the new SKIMS maternity collection below.

Maternity Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh SKIMS The Maternity Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh features a non-compressive core, full back coverage and an open gusset. $64 at SKIMS

Maternity Sculpting Short Mid Thigh SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Sculpting Short Mid Thigh SKIMS The non-compressive core on these shorts allows for a growing bump, and a silicone band on the back of the waist helps prevent rolling. $34 at SKIMS

Maternity Sculpting High Waist Brief SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Sculpting High Waist Brief SKIMS The Maternity Sculpting High Waist Brief brief features a satin-finished leg opening and, just like the SKIMS maternity shorts, a silicone band to help prevent rolling at the waist. $34 at SKIMS

Maternity Solutionwear Tight SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Solutionwear Tight SKIMS These high-rise, full-length tights feature an open gusset for added convenience under clothing. $68 at SKIMS

Maternity Nursing Sculpting Bra SKIMS SKIMS Maternity Nursing Sculpting Bra SKIMS Waitlisted already?! Keep checking back for this nursing bralette, which has front clasps for easy feedings and an inside elastic strap for shoulder stability. $42 at SKIMS

