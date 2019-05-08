The Surprising Connection Prince George May Have to His Cousin Archie

Is Prince George the one to thank for coming up with the name Archie?

Just two days after welcoming their first child together, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed on Wednesday that they named their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. But now, some are wondering if Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child actually knew Baby Sussex's adorable moniker all along!

Back in January, U.K.'s The Sun reported that the 5-year-old used the name Archie while out and about on a walk with his maternal grandmother, Carole Middleton, near her home in Berkshire. A woman who allegedly met the two claims she had small talk with them and told the outlet that she asked George what his name was, even though she obviously knew it.

"To my astonishment, he said, 'I'm called Archie,' with a big smile on his face," the woman recalled, telling The Sun that Prince George actually approached her because he wanted to pet her dog. "I don't know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names, and I think it's lovely."

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

At the time, many people thought that Archie might just be a "secret nickname" Prince George had given himself (maybe one he learned from the popular CW show, Riverdale). But now, after the reveal of Baby Sussex's moniker, some royal fans believe Prince George either overheard Meghan and Harry discussing royal baby names or is, perhaps, the one that named his new cousin.

As ET previously reported, various baby name websites state that Archie, which is traditionally a shortened version of Archibald, means "true and bold." Baby Sussex's middle name, Harrison, seems to be a nod to his father. According to babycenter.com, Harrison is of English origin and means "son of Harry."

Hear more on Archie in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Baby Sussex's Name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Name Son Archie, 'Riverdale' Creator and Fans Respond

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor: The Cute Meaning Behind Baby Sussex's Name

Related Gallery