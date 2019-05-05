With Sara Gilbert getting ready to exit The Talk, the actress' co-hosts are opening up about saying goodbye to their beloved colleague.

Gilbert and her fellow Talk panelists -- Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba -- walked the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on Sunday, and spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about Gilbert's departure.

"We've gotten to know each other and we do all really care about each other. So, of course, it's hard," Eve shared. "But we're also very happy and very supportive."

"I came to the show because of Sara," Osbourne shared. "Sara was the one who called me, and I'm proud to say I worked with her. And so to see her go on to bigger, better things, it's amazing."

Gilbert created The Talk, serves as an executive producer, and has been a host since season one of the daytime talk show, which premiered in 2010.

"We wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her ideas and her vision," Underwood added. "And I'm so proud to know her. She's a beautiful person."

While the ladies of The Talk are gearing up to bid Gilbert farewell, they have also been preparing to announce who will be stepping in to fill her seat. And while they weren't able to reveal the upcoming host's identity, they did describe the kind of person she is, and why she's perfect for the gig.

Underwood described her as "a survivor" and "very down-to-Earth," while Inaba said the upcoming new host has "a beautiful spirit."

Even though they couldn't reveal who it is going to be, Gilbert herself shared some words of guidance for whoever comes on board to take her place.

"My advice for the new host, whoever it is, is just be authentically yourself," she shared. "That's what is required. And also being a good friend. Those are the two elements that make the show special."

For more on The Conners star's tearful announcement that she was leaving the popular daytime talk show, check out the video below.

