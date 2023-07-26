As most pet owners know, dog and cat hair can be like glitter — clinging to every surface in your home and being an absolute nightmare to clean up. That's why it's helpful to have pet hair remover tools on hand for anytime you need to tidy up your space.

When it comes to removing pet hair from furniture, it doesn't get any better than the ChomChom. If you've got a pet that sheds, the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover is currently on sale at Amazon. Just in time for peak shedding season, you can get 37% off the ChomChom — bringing the effective, reusable tool down to just $20.

The ChomChom is a handheld tool designed to glide over a hair-covered surface like a mini vacuum. It grabs onto and traps loose fur on furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Like an eco-friendly lint roller without the sticky tape, the ChomChom also removes lint and dander.

At 7.5 inches wide, you can cover large areas fairly quickly. Near-constant shedding can be the one downside to owning a pet, so we recommend taking advantage of this Amazon deal to get the ChomChom for its lowest price we've seen all year.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Portable Air Conditioners Deals from Frigidaire, LG and More

The 18 Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Shop This Summer

Beyoncé and Amazon Just Dropped Exclusive New 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now

Amazon's TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 40% Off Right Now

Pre-Order a Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Amazon and Get a Free $200 Gift Card

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Summer

Best Amazon Massage Guns Deals to Shop Right Now

10 Best Amazon Deals on Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers & More