With over 40 million views on TikTok, CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin-smoothing benefits. The viral gel-textured essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

No snail mucin product is more popular than CosRx’s snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is on sale. CosRx Snail Mucin Essence is nearly 30% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $18 just in time for a fall beauty routine refresh.

The secret to Emily Ratajkowski's Vogue cover-ready skin isn't just frequent facials and plenty of beauty sleep. The model and author also swears by snail mucin for a hefty dose of hydration and calming stressed skin.

In case you haven't already seen this skin care product on your TikTok feed, you're probably wondering: what exactly is snail mucin? Essentially, snail mucin is a nicer word for snail slime or snail mucus — the sticky fluid you see when snails leave a trail behind them. The ingredient is extremely popular in Korean skincare products, as it claims to provide plenty of hydration while soothing damaged skin. COSRX obtains the mucin in a "safe and environmentally friendly way," and processes it as a cosmetic material.

EmRata isn't the only one who considers this treatment her holy grail for healthy and clean skin. Nearly 30,000 Amazon shoppers gave CosRx Snail Mucin Essence a five-star review. Below, check out even more simple yet effective snail formulations from CosRx to add to your skin care routine.

