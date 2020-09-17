The Top 10 Bestselling Items From Tory Burch

Tory Burch is a popular fashion brand for stylish women, and this rings true for ET Style readers. Known for on-trend, classic pieces, Tory Burch designs stylish collections that ranges from statement styles to wardrobe staples. The brand offers clothing, handbags, shoes, accessories and homeware, along with Tory Sport activewear.

Ahead, we've gathered 10 of the bestselling products from Tory Burch our readers love. The most popular category is footwear with readers snatching up pumps, slides, loafers and flip-flops. For clothing, a floral print dress and ponte pants are favorites. One that really caught our readers' eye was the lettuce bowl, which is available in a set of four.

In addition to these bestsellers, be sure to check out the newest arrivals and sale section for amazing designer deals.

Shop the top 10 items ET Style readers are buying the most.

Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump Tory Burch Tory Burch Gigi Pointed-Toe Pump Tory Burch This versatile pair of black pointed-toe pumps is the no. 1 seller among ET Style readers. $298 at Tory Burch

Lettuce Ware Soup Bowl, Set of 4 Tory Burch Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Soup Bowl, Set of 4 Tory Burch Did you know Tory Burch designs homeware? These whimsical lettuce bowls are a popular choice. $148 at Tory Burch

Taffeta Floral Dress Tory Burch Tory Burch Taffeta Floral Dress Tory Burch A beautiful floral print dress with feminine details made with Italian taffeta fabric. REGULARLY $798 $219 at Tory Burch

Square Acetate Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Square Acetate Sunglasses Tory Burch An elegant yet glamorous pair of square-shaped sunglasses. $155 at Tory Burch

Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump Tory Burch Tory Burch Gigi Rounded-Toe Pump Tory Burch A two-tone pump with rounded toe, gold-lined block heel and '60s-inspired flair. $298 at Tory Burch

Ines Wedge Slide Tory Burch Tory Burch Ines Wedge Slide Tory Burch A chic wedge slide boasting Tory Burch's iconic logo to wear for the last days of warm weather. $248 at Tory Burch

Printed Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Tory Burch Printed Thin Flip-Flop Tory Burch Lightweight flip-flops with printed footbed. Choose from eight colors. $58 at Tory Burch

Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer Tory Burch Tory Burch Pocket-Tee Golf Loafer Tory Burch Stylish loafers to wear on the course. The studded rubber soles offer great traction. $248 at Tory Burch

Tech Ponte Slim-Fit Pants Tory Burch Tory Burch Tech Ponte Slim-Fit Pants Tory Burch Wear these sleek, wrinkle-resistant ponte pants with everything from blouses to sweaters. REGULARLY $195 $99 at Tory Burch

Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Tory Burch Robinson Convertible Shoulder Bag Tory Burch Part of the classics, this convertible shoulder bag is both practical and stylish. $398 at Tory Burch

