'The View' Co-Host Abby Huntsman Is Pregnant With Twins

Abby Huntsman is about to be a mom of three!

During Wednesday's episode of The View, the 32-year-old co-host announced that she and her husband, Jeffrey Livingston, are expecting twins. The couple already shares a 1-year-old daughter named Isabel.

"We are pregnant, my husband and I. And we're having a girl... and a boy," she said through delighted giggles.

Huntsman went on to describe how co-host Joy Behar had a hand in predicting her pregnancy.

"The first day I started on the show she said, 'Honey, you're too skinny. You just wait. Everyone who gets on the show, you're gonna get fat real quick.' And you were spot on!" Huntsman quipped.

Whoopi Goldberg, another co-host on The View, has been especially supportive of the expectant mom through her first trimester.

"Everyone at this table's been so supportive, but Whoopi has these candies on here and I was so sick for the past three months -- as they all knew -- so I'm sorry if I haven't totally been myself every day, but you always hand me your candies just to help me feel better," Huntsman praised.

While there's been nothing but excitement from her co-workers, Huntsman's husband had a hilariously different reaction upon finding out he had two babies on the way.

"My husband, by the way, fainted in the doctor's office when we found out," Huntsman revealed. "I was sitting there, my feet in the stirrups with the robe on and [he] passes out and he's got two doctors on him, wiping his face with cold towels. And then they bring in a box of chocolates and [are like,] 'Honey, you've got to take some sugar.' I look over and I'm like, 'Are you serious? You aren't delivering these things!'"

The new additions mean that the growing family is "going to have three kids under 18 months in our apartment in New York City."

"So any twin moms out there, any parents, please give me any advice you have because I know nothing about this," Huntsman requested.

For fellow co-host Meghan McCain, though, she has no doubt that her friend will continue to be an incredible mother.

"You're mother goals for me all the time because you live your life in it, like all the women here, you have other interests," McCain praised. "You're such an incredible mother to Isabel. You're going to be such an incredible mother to these two babies. You and Jeff are such incredible parents. You make it look cool. I'm so happy for you."

"It's gonna be fun. Some of the time," Huntsman replied. "I think the first year will be a lot. I mean, I don't even know how you feed two."

"You have two breasts, so that's a good start," Goldberg quipped.

