For a while, lululemon’s bestselling Everywhere Belt Bag seemed nearly impossible to get your hands on. After becoming a viral commodity — namely one of TikTok's obsessions — the cult-favorite belt bag took a long hiatus, but is now restocked and ready to be taken with you, well, everywhere.

Today, lululemon just dropped the Everywhere Belt Bag and its mini version in new colors. From dark forest green to a dreamy caramel, don't miss out on the fan-favorite accessory's brand new hues.

Get the Everywhere Belt Bag

Made of a water-repellant fabric, this unisex accessory has plenty of interior and exterior pockets for carrying all your essentials anywhere. In an exciting turn of events this year, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is available today on lululemon's site with multiple new shades and patterns. Hurry to pick up the viral lululemon belt bag before it's gone again.

There's also this mini option, which is super compact yet still has room for your phone, keys, and all the adventure you can fit inside a day. The lululemon Mini Belt Bag is also now available in new colors, below.

As the name might suggest, the lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is quite literally everywhere at the moment — and it's easy to see why. The compact yet practical accessory is as stylish as it is totally versatile — with deep interior space that's big enough to carry all of your daily essentials, from a wallet and smartphone to your travel lipstick and keys. The belt bag also removes the hassle of having to haul around a tote or handbag when running errands, as the style simply hooks around your hips like a belt.

Last year, the Everywhere Belt Bag started garnering attention online after one TikTok user posted a video of the lululemon accessory and quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes.

If you're looking for a little more room, lululemon released a larger version of the Everywhere Belt Bag. Hold your phone, keys, wallet, plus a little extra in the Everywhere Belt Bag with an added liter for all your essentials. The large belt bags are also in stock in 14 different colors right now.

In search of more fashion and beauty inspiration from TikTok? Check out the best Amazon lululemon lookalikes (according to TikTok), as well as the popular lululemon inspired Amazon leggings and Abercrombie jeans that TikTok loves.

