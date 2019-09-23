John Legend is no ordinary duet partner!

The singer and his fellow coaches kicked off The Voice season 17 on Monday, and one of the hopefuls was so good, Legend had to get up and perform alongside him.

Will Bremen, a 25-year-old singer and guitar player, opened up in his introductory package about how performing and busking around his hometown of Santa Barbara, California, has helped him deal with his Asperger's syndrome.

"I'm on the autism spectrum, I had pretty limited interests," he explained. "It was hard not having a lot of friends growing up. I got told by some people that I wouldn't amount to much. Music became my biggest solace, and helped me express my feelings in a way that would otherwise not come naturally to me."

Bremen's talent was impossible to ignore during his blind audition -- where he put a fresh, soulful spin on the Spice Girls' "Say You'll Be There." Legend and Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs to welcome him on their team, and while the singer said he was a No Doubt fan, when asked about his musical inspirations, he named Legend as one of the majors.

"I'm standing in front of him," he marveled. "You know, John Legend is one of those huge influences for me. I grew up listening to 'Ordinary People.'"

Legend asked him to perform a little bit of his 2004 hit, and when Bremen paused, he jumped up to join him. "We'll sing it together!"

The pair launched into the song, showing off Legend's obvious skills and more of Bremen's impressive talents as they harmonized together. And of course, there was really no hope for Stefani, as the singer picked Team John.

"I love Will, he's so creative," Legend said after the audition. "He reminded me of Bruno Mars in some ways, just being versatile. He could really be a successful artist."

You can’t fight fate @gwenstefani! Will was meant to be on #TeamLegend! Thank you for being so understanding. #VoicePremiere — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 24, 2019

Earlier this month, ET's Keltie Knight sat down with all of The Voice coaches as they prepared to kick off season 17 -- with Legend as a returning champion.

"But I'm not resting on my laurels," he warned. "We gotta go out and try to prove ourselves every time."

See more from the interview in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

