Brothers will be brothers, even when they're mega-popular GRAMMY-nominated recording artists.

Joe and Kevin Jonas joined brother Nick as the Battle Rounds began on Monday's all-new episode of The Voice, and the trio could barely stop teasing each other long enough to mentor the artists.

"It's so good to finally meet you guys," Nick said with a laugh, "introducing" himself to his older bros. "I've been a fan for a long time."

"The honor is yours," Joe fired back, before making his younger brother open the door for him.

"I brought two of the most unintelligent people I could find, just so I could look better," Nick teased, when the JoBros sat down for the cameras.

"We are here to save the day!" Joe added, lamenting the fact that his chair didn't spin.

.@NickJonas bringing on his brothers as Advisors? 🙌 The power that this has. pic.twitter.com/c8nEBGMT7p — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) March 24, 2020

Ultimately, the trio did get serious long enough to help coach Team Nick's performers, Roderick Chambers and Joanna Serenko, through their battle duet of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over."

"We're thrilled," Joe said. "We're happy to help Nick through this process and hopefully pass on some knowledge and good information and wisdom to these artists so they can go out there and deliver great performances."

They certainly did. While Nick picked Roderick to remain on his team following the Battle, Joanna's time on The Voice continues, as she was stolen by fellow coach John Legend to join his team following the performance.

A first-time judge this season, Nick detailed his strategy for persuading hopeful talents to join his team ahead of the season 18 premiere.

"All of the coaches have their pitch tactics locked in," Jonas noted in ET's exclusive preview clip. "What seems to be working for me is talking to the artist as a teammate and not as a coach... I'm saying, let's work on this together."

The "Sucker" singer explained that the strategy is one he learned from years of performing with his brothers. "We don't view each other as coaches or any kind of alpha situation," he said.

The Voiceairs Mondays at 8pm PT/ET on NBC.

See more from this season's competition in the video below!

