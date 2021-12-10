If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter, REI's annual Holiday Warm Up Sale is offering up to 30% off outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your upcoming adventure. This sale is also the perfect opportunity to save on warm and cozy clothing for last-minute gifting.

Through December 20, REI is offering tons of deals on running & snow gear plus old-weather clothing, including 40% off Mountain Hardwear Ghost Shadow hoodies & vests. You can save on brands including The North Face, New Balance, Klean Kanteen, Poler, and REI Co-op. Members also get an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item through December 15 with the code OUTLETWARM.

While you might have taken advantage of the signature Garage or Anniversary Sale events at REI stores, REI's Holiday Warm Up Sale expands its offerings online. Even if the person on your holiday shopping list isn’t into hiking or skiing, you can still find meaningful gifts, from jackets to snow-ready clothing, that are sure to please.

Below, shop our top picks from the REI Holiday Warm Up Sale.

