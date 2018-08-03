It's a bittersweet day for fans of the Wiggles.

Emma Watkins (yellow Wiggle) and Lachlan Gillespie (purple Wiggle), a couple who perform together as part of the popular children's band, announced via Facebook on Thursday that they are separating after two years of marriage.

In an emotional joint statement, Watkins and Gillespie revealed they have, and continue to share, "the most beautiful life together."

"We wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple. Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both," the statement read. "We have embraced this as a very positive change in our relationship."

"Our incredible friendship has been strengthened throughout this time and what we have discovered is that, more than ever, first and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in The Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world. We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can’t wait to see you at a show soon," the statement continued. "We will not be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy. Lots of love, Emma and Lachy."

Watkins, 28, and Gillespie, 32, reportedly started dating in 2013, and tied the knot at the Hopewood House in Bowral, New South Wales, on April 9, 2016.

