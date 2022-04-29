Therabody Sale: Save $100 on Theragun Massage Devices for Mother's Day

Massage therapy is a popular way to recover muscles before and after a workout or provide stress relief after a long day of work. Whether you are in need of intense muscle recovery or relaxation, handheld massage guns can be excellent substitutes to a private massage therapist.

Right now, Therabody is having a Mother's Day Sale on Theragun devices where you can get all four top-rated Theragun models at discounted prices. Treat yourself or your mom to a portable Theragun Mini for $40 off, the Theragun Prime and Elite for $50 off, or even the unrivaled Theragun Pro is $100 off until Saturday, May 7. These best-in-class massage guns are lightweight, yet powerful and can help Mom wind down after a long day.

Theragun PRO Therabody Theragun PRO The PRO puts the power of professional-grade treatment right in your hands. With 4 unique arm positions designed to create ideal angles to reach any area of the body and 5 built-in speeds, you can actively reduce strain anywhere. $599 $499 Buy Now

Theragun Elite Therabody Theragun Elite Get $50 off Therabody's ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy device with advanced sound insulation. The Elite works deep to melt away tension and release soreness. $399 $349 Buy Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Compact but powerful, the mini is a pocket-sized massage gun that provides Theragun-quality muscle treatment anytime, anywhere. $199 $159 AT THERABODY Buy Now $200 $160 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Theragun Prime Therabody Theragun Prime Theragun Prime is an excellent entry-level massage gun with clever. It is designed to have an ergonomic grip so you can hold the device without getting fatigued or straining your wrists, hands or arms. $299 $249 AT THERABODY Buy Now $300 $250 AT BEST BUY Buy Now

Though they may look and sound brutal, the best massage guns can help relieve muscle soreness and loosen tight spots. From recreational gym-goers to professional athletes, the percussive therapy provided by massage guns can really help reduce muscle tension. These devices were made to soothe muscles, recover quicker, boost your circulation and lymphatic drainage, and increase your flexibility. Percussive therapy could also help you with stress and sleep.

When searching for the best massage guns, you should consider the noise, battery life, and quality. Those who prefer hard massages should look for a gun with a higher stroke rate and more percussions per minute. Massage guns really are game-changers, so if you're still trying to find the perfect gift for your mom, they are sure to appreciate one of Therabody's Theragun massage devices.

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl.

