These Amazon Devices Are on Sale at Best Buy
Prime Day 2020 is over, but we're still finding deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite Amazon brands -- at Best Buy!
Through Oct. 22, score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have gear at the Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event. Prices go as low as $18.99.
Get your items safely and quickly with options like curbside pickup, same-day delivery and free next-day delivery. And, of course, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday shopping -- shop with confidence knowing that My Best Buy members get a Black Friday price guarantee should a price drop prior to Nov. 28.
Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale right now at Best Buy.
For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa.
Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat as it intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the interior climate for comfort.
Save big on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks.
Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming.
Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free.
This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment.
Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set.
Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99, including the Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $109.99.
