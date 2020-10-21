These Amazon Devices Are on Sale at Best Buy

Prime Day 2020 is over, but we're still finding deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite Amazon brands -- at Best Buy!

Through Oct. 22, score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have gear at the Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event. Prices go as low as $18.99.

Get your items safely and quickly with options like curbside pickup, same-day delivery and free next-day delivery. And, of course, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday shopping -- shop with confidence knowing that My Best Buy members get a Black Friday price guarantee should a price drop prior to Nov. 28.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale right now at Best Buy.

Echo Flex Amazon Best Buy Echo Flex Amazon For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa. REGULARLY $24.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen ecobee Best Buy ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen ecobee Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat as it intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the interior climate for comfort. REGULARLY $169.99 $153.99 at Best Buy

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Best Buy Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $39.99 $18.99 at Best Buy

Fire TV Recast Amazon Best Buy Fire TV Recast Amazon Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. REGULARLY $229.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Echo Auto Amazon Best Buy Echo Auto Amazon Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. REGULARLY $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. REGULARLY $89.99 $74.99 at Best Buy

Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Blink Best Buy Outdoor 3-Camera Kit Blink Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. REGULARLY $284.98 $269.98 at Best Buy

32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition Insignia Best Buy 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition Insignia Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99, including the Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $109.99. REGULARLY $169.99 $109.99 at Best Buy

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon Best Buy Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation Amazon The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $60. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple. REGULARLY $139.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Sign up for more deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are The Best 149 Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon's Holiday Dash

The Best Prime Day Deals Still Available on Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin & More

The Best Fitness Trackers Deals Still Available at Amazon for Prime Day 2020

Shop Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon

Amazon Holiday Dash: Best Gifts for Home - Echos, Keurigs and More

The Best Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide -- Including Extended Prime Day Deals!