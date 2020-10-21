Shopping

These Amazon Devices Are on Sale at Best Buy

By ETonline Staff
amazon devices prime day
Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty Images

Prime Day 2020 is over, but we're still finding deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite Amazon brands -- at Best Buy!

Through Oct. 22, score major deals on Amazon devices and bundles, including the ecobee Lite Smart Thermostat, Fire tablets, the best-selling Echo Dot and more must-have gear at the Amazon 60-Hour Savings Event. Prices go as low as $18.99. 

Get your items safely and quickly with options like curbside pickup, same-day delivery and free next-day delivery. And, of course, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday shopping -- shop with confidence knowing that My Best Buy members get a Black Friday price guarantee should a price drop prior to Nov. 28.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Amazon devices on sale right now at Best Buy.

Echo Flex
Amazon
Amazon Echo Flex
Best Buy
Echo Flex
Amazon

For under $10, score the Echo Flex -- a plug-in mini smart speaker with built-in Alexa. 

REGULARLY $24.99

ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
Best Buy
ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat, 2nd Gen
ecobee

Reduce wasted energy and save money with the ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat as it intelligently heats or cools your home when prices are low and balances the interior climate for comfort. 

REGULARLY $169.99

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Best Buy
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Save big on Amazon's most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), now under 20 bucks.

REGULARLY $39.99

Fire TV Recast
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Best Buy
Fire TV Recast
Amazon

Upgrade your television with the Fire TV Recast -- a DVR that lets you record your two shows at once and stores up to 75 hours of HD programming. 

REGULARLY $229.99

Echo Auto
Amazon
Amazon Echo Auto
Best Buy
Echo Auto
Amazon

Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. 

REGULARLY $49.99

Echo Show 5
Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5
Amazon

This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. 

REGULARLY $89.99

Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink
Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Best Buy
Outdoor 3-Camera Kit
Blink

Buy the all-new wireless, battery-powered Blink outdoor security camera in bulk with this three-piece set. 

REGULARLY $284.98

32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
Insignia
43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV
Best Buy
32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition
Insignia

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99, including the Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition for $109.99.

REGULARLY $169.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
Amazon - Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation - 8" - Tablet - 32GB - Pink
Best Buy
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 10th Generation
Amazon
The easy choice is to buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet while it's marked down by $60. The tough part is deciding which color to get: pink, blue or purple.
REGULARLY $139.99

