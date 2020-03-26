People across the globe are finding creative ways to keep themselves entertained while quarantined, doing their part to prevent further spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

From an at-home proposal inspired by Love Is Blind to a wedding that was officiated from a window in New York City, these stories are bringing us all some joy in a time of darkness. Our latest favorite story comes from West Hartford, Connecticut, where a group of friends threw a surprise 56th birthday party for their pal, Sharon McHale.

Practicing social distancing, the friends all got into their cars (some which were decked out with streamers and flags), and paraded around the driveway. They held up "Happy Birthday" signs and honked their horns, as Sharon exclaimed, "You guys are the best friends ever!"

The birthday girl's daughter, Sarah McHale, shared the video to Twitter on Wednesday, writing, "It’s my mom’s birthday today and her friends decided to throw her the best surprise birthday party a gal in quarantine could ever ask for."

"Love & friendship are what’s important right now," she added. "She says this made her whole year!"

It’s my mom’s birthday today and her friends decided to throw her the best surprise birthday party a gal in quarantine could ever ask for ❤️. Love & friendship are what’s important right now. (She says this made her whole year! Can we get this on the news?) 🎉💕 #WeHapic.twitter.com/pbfumcVnLX — Sarah McHale (@SarahJMcHale) March 25, 2020

ET later caught up with Sarah, who shared additional details on how the car party parade came to be.

"One of my mom's good friends came up with the idea. I was tasked with making sure my mom was home at 12:30 p.m. when they were all planning to come by," she explained. "I received texts a few minutes before and stood by the window to make sure I saw the cars."

"As soon as we started to hear the honking I yelled to my mom to come check out what was happening," she continued. "She's very lucky -- she is so loved and has some amazing friends."

Sarah said that Sharon was so thrilled, and still can't stop talking about the surprise!

"We talked about it for the whole rest of the day and still are today! She’s super surprised by how many people have reacted to the story, but we know that people are just looking for happy news at this point," Sarah shared. "Later that day, my dad brought home takeout from her favorite restaurant along with a cake, so we hung out as a family for the rest of the night. It was pretty great!"

Meanwhile, in California, celebrities like Kim Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, have been staying at home and quarantining with their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The reality star shared an adorable pic of her and her family all cuddled up close, asking her followers if they had any "fun ideas" on how to keep children entertained.

"Plant flowers, make journals, do funny TikTok videos, get giant coloring posters," one fan suggested, with another adding, "You could do an indoor scavenger hunt, or all learn a new language together."

Hear more in the video below.

