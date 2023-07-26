Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.

Right now on Amazon, you can score major savings across categories on everything you need to help accomplish your 2023 fitness goals or get your body ready for your next summer vacation. Featured in Amazon's fitness deals are tons of massage gun options to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or boost your overall mood after a long day.

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $90 $40 Shop Now

Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns this week — with can't-miss discounts up to 75% off top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.

Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals on massage guns to shop right now.

Theragun Prime Amazon Theragun Prime The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension. $349 $227 Shop Now

Aerlang Massage Gun Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale. $70 $24 Shop Now

Theragun Mini 2.0 Amazon Theragun Mini 2.0 Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound. $199 $179 Shop Now

Cholas Massage Gun Amazon Cholas Massage Gun The Cholas cordless massage gun is equipped with a LCD touch screen that allows you to adjust speed levels and vibration throughout your massage. $37 $26 Shop Now

Renpho Active Massage Gun Amazon Renpho Active Massage Gun The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 30% off! $90 $55 WITH COUPON Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

