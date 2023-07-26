This Best-Selling Massage Gun Is Only $40 at Amazon Right Now, Plus More Deals
Among the many things that you learn as you get older, one thing becomes abundantly clear: muscle recovery really is no joke. And while a professional massage might be the cure all for muscle soreness, it's often much less kind to our wallets — and hardly a sustainable solution for those of us on a budget.
Right now on Amazon, you can score major savings across categories on everything you need to help accomplish your 2023 fitness goals or get your body ready for your next summer vacation. Featured in Amazon's fitness deals are tons of massage gun options to relieve muscle soreness, relax your body after your workouts, or boost your overall mood after a long day.
This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off.
Massage devices work to relieve muscle soreness at the source through a brushless motor technology, paired with an ergonomic handle and a number of different, targeted massage settings. And perhaps best of all: massage therapy guns are surprisingly affordable — especially if you purchase one through Amazon. Massage guns, in particular, are seeing their own selection of markdowns this week — with can't-miss discounts up to 75% off top body massagers from brands like Therabody, Aerlang and more.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Amazon deals on massage guns to shop right now.
The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.
If you've been thinking of investing a quality, body massage therapy gun, now might just be the perfect time — this top-rated tool is now on sale.
This handheld massage gun is great for soothing sore muscles and tendons. Plus, it's made with noise-reducing technology, so it's ultra-quiet.
Help eliminate constant fatigue and soothe aching muscles with the help of the revolutionary Theragun Mini. The device provides deep tissue therapy with minimal sound.
Featuring 10 different massage heads, this massager aims to promote blood circulation and relieve muscle soreness. Right now, you can score this portable deep tissue massage gun for 70% off.
Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.
The body muscle massager includes 10 attachments to reach every muscle.
The Cholas cordless massage gun is equipped with a LCD touch screen that allows you to adjust speed levels and vibration throughout your massage.
The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 30% off!
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT:
Stress-Melting Theraguns Are Up to $200 Off Right Now
Upgrade Your Activewear with lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Finds
TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes
Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now
Allbirds Launches the Tree Flyer 2: Shop the Newest Running Shoe
The Best Running Shorts for Men to Wear This Summer
13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session
Save on Supergoop! SPF Essentials at Nordstrom for Skin Protection
Save 30% On Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
Save Up to 40% on Bowflex Fitness Equipment at Amazon Right Now