This Is How to Wear Boots Like Selena Gomez

By Amy Lee‍
Boots are undeniably a staple for fall and winter, which means you need fresh ideas on how to wear the shoes in cool, new ways. Let's look to the most stylish stars for outfit ideas that incorporate the season's footwear essential from the classic ankle boot to an over-the-knee number. 

Watch the video above for our styling tips and shop our selects below to channel each look. 

Meghan Markle

Allow the Duchess of Sussex to show you how to elevate the ankle boot. Markle teamed her pair with a cozy belted coat, scarf and skinny jeans, finished off with a sleek bag. 

Meghan Markle in boots
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Michael Stars plaid coat
Michael Stars

Michael Stars Plaid Double Breasted Coat $378

Ann Taylor black pants
Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Chelsea Skinny Pants $79 

& Other Stories green bag
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Grainy Leather Frame Handbag $199

Dear Frances ankle boots
Dear Frances

Dear Frances Spirit Boot $550

Kendall Jenner

For a night out, channel the supermodel's sexy look via a satin mini dress, layered necklaces and fitted sock boots to streamline the silhouette. 

Kendall Jenner in boots
Michael Kovac/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

PrettyLittleThing satin dress
PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Champagne Satin Ruched Shirt Dress $55

Steve Madden sock booties
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Century $100

WKNDLA choker
WKNDLA

WKNDLA Wavy Choker Necklace $98

& Other Stories lariat necklace
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Hexagon Stone Pendant Necklace $29

Emma Stone

The actress proves the over-the-knee boot can be worn in the day, polished up with a cinched blazer and printed long-sleeve dress. 

Emma Stone in OTK boots
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Ann Taylor black blazer
Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Knit Blazer$159 $130

Rhode Resort printed mini dress
Rhode Resort

Rhode Resort Ella Dress in Black Blossom $385

Stuart Weitzman OTK boots
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman The Eloise 75 Boot $765

H&M belt
H&M

H&M Leather Belt $18

IMAGO-A mni bag
IMAGO-A

IMAGO-A N.44 Lucite Buckle Mini in Moss $295

Olivia Culpo

Transition the full-length style for the evening with a flirty, ruffled asymmetric shoulder top, mini skirt and black-and-white bag. 

Olivia Culpo OTK boots
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:  

Lovers + Friends satin ruffled top
Revolve

Lovers + Friends Haven Top $128

H&M suede skirt
H&M

H&M Short Suede Skirt $70

DVF clutch
DVF

DVF East/West Monogram Clutch $268

Selena Gomez

A two-step ensemble, combine a printed midi dress with lace-up knee boots for a feminine yet edgy result. 

Selena Gomez in lace-up boots
Palace Lee/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Wilfred printed dress
Aritzia

Wilfred Beaune Dress Lslv $210 

Coach lace-up knee boots
Coach

Coach Lace Up Boot$695 $417

Victoria Beckham 

A slouchy boot is so chic and of-the-moment. Try a colored pair and match with a coordinating sweater, styled with a high-waist pant and camel coat. 

Victoria Beckham in red boots
James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Madewell camel coat
Madewell

Madewell Hollis Double-Breasted Coat $228

The Group by Babaton sweater
Aritzia

The Group by Babaton Luxe Cashmere Crew $168

Alias Mae slouchy boots
Revolve

Alias Mae Coranne Boot $280

& Other Stories gray pants
& Other Stories

& Other Stories Belted Pants $125

Must-Have Moment: The Clear Handbag

