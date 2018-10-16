This Is How to Wear Boots Like Selena Gomez

Boots are undeniably a staple for fall and winter, which means you need fresh ideas on how to wear the shoes in cool, new ways. Let's look to the most stylish stars for outfit ideas that incorporate the season's footwear essential from the classic ankle boot to an over-the-knee number.

Watch the video above for our styling tips and shop our selects below to channel each look.

Meghan Markle

Allow the Duchess of Sussex to show you how to elevate the ankle boot. Markle teamed her pair with a cozy belted coat, scarf and skinny jeans, finished off with a sleek bag.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Michael Stars

Michael Stars Plaid Double Breasted Coat $378

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Chelsea Skinny Pants $79

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Grainy Leather Frame Handbag $199

Dear Frances

Dear Frances Spirit Boot $550

Kendall Jenner

For a night out, channel the supermodel's sexy look via a satin mini dress, layered necklaces and fitted sock boots to streamline the silhouette.

Michael Kovac/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Champagne Satin Ruched Shirt Dress $55

Steve Madden

Steve Madden Century $100

WKNDLA

WKNDLA Wavy Choker Necklace $98

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Hexagon Stone Pendant Necklace $29

Emma Stone

The actress proves the over-the-knee boot can be worn in the day, polished up with a cinched blazer and printed long-sleeve dress.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor The Knit Blazer $159 $130

Rhode Resort

Rhode Resort Ella Dress in Black Blossom $385

Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman The Eloise 75 Boot $765

H&M

H&M Leather Belt $18

IMAGO-A

IMAGO-A N.44 Lucite Buckle Mini in Moss $295

Olivia Culpo

Transition the full-length style for the evening with a flirty, ruffled asymmetric shoulder top, mini skirt and black-and-white bag.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Revolve

Lovers + Friends Haven Top $128

H&M

H&M Short Suede Skirt $70

DVF

DVF East/West Monogram Clutch $268

Selena Gomez

A two-step ensemble, combine a printed midi dress with lace-up knee boots for a feminine yet edgy result.

Palace Lee/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Aritzia

Wilfred Beaune Dress Lslv $210

Coach

Coach Lace Up Boot $695 $417

Victoria Beckham

A slouchy boot is so chic and of-the-moment. Try a colored pair and match with a coordinating sweater, styled with a high-waist pant and camel coat.

James Devaney/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Madewell

Madewell Hollis Double-Breasted Coat $228

Aritzia

The Group by Babaton Luxe Cashmere Crew $168

Revolve

Alias Mae Coranne Boot $280

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Belted Pants $125

For more style, see below:

