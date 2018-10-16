This Is How to Wear Boots Like Selena Gomez
Boots are undeniably a staple for fall and winter, which means you need fresh ideas on how to wear the shoes in cool, new ways. Let's look to the most stylish stars for outfit ideas that incorporate the season's footwear essential from the classic ankle boot to an over-the-knee number.
Watch the video above for our styling tips and shop our selects below to channel each look.
Meghan Markle
Allow the Duchess of Sussex to show you how to elevate the ankle boot. Markle teamed her pair with a cozy belted coat, scarf and skinny jeans, finished off with a sleek bag.
GET THE LOOK:
Michael Stars Plaid Double Breasted Coat $378
Ann Taylor The Chelsea Skinny Pants $79
& Other Stories Grainy Leather Frame Handbag $199
Dear Frances Spirit Boot $550
Kendall Jenner
For a night out, channel the supermodel's sexy look via a satin mini dress, layered necklaces and fitted sock boots to streamline the silhouette.
GET THE LOOK:
PrettyLittleThing Champagne Satin Ruched Shirt Dress $55
Steve Madden Century $100
WKNDLA Wavy Choker Necklace $98
& Other Stories Hexagon Stone Pendant Necklace $29
Emma Stone
The actress proves the over-the-knee boot can be worn in the day, polished up with a cinched blazer and printed long-sleeve dress.
GET THE LOOK:
Ann Taylor The Knit Blazer
$159 $130
Rhode Resort Ella Dress in Black Blossom $385
Stuart Weitzman The Eloise 75 Boot $765
H&M Leather Belt $18
IMAGO-A N.44 Lucite Buckle Mini in Moss $295
Olivia Culpo
Transition the full-length style for the evening with a flirty, ruffled asymmetric shoulder top, mini skirt and black-and-white bag.
GET THE LOOK:
Lovers + Friends Haven Top $128
H&M Short Suede Skirt $70
DVF East/West Monogram Clutch $268
Selena Gomez
A two-step ensemble, combine a printed midi dress with lace-up knee boots for a feminine yet edgy result.
GET THE LOOK:
Wilfred Beaune Dress Lslv $210
Coach Lace Up Boot
$695 $417
Victoria Beckham
A slouchy boot is so chic and of-the-moment. Try a colored pair and match with a coordinating sweater, styled with a high-waist pant and camel coat.
GET THE LOOK:
Madewell Hollis Double-Breasted Coat $228
The Group by Babaton Luxe Cashmere Crew $168
Alias Mae Coranne Boot $280
& Other Stories Belted Pants $125
Host Katie Krause wears a Ba&sh Folia dress.
For more style, see below:
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
RELATED CONTENT:
7 Stylish Ways to Wear a White T-Shirt Like a Celeb
6 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear a Black Dress
6 Boot Trends Celebrities Are Wearing This Fall -- Shop Now!
Related Gallery