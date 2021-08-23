Shopping

This Kate Spade Bag is Perfect for Going Back to School (or the Office)— And It's 73% Off Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kate Spade sales are the gifts that keep giving! Take up to 75% off everything in the Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop. Whether you're shopping for gifts or shopping for yourself, Kate Spade is bursting with hundreds of new arrivals and summer items like handbags, wallets, jewelry, keychains, apparel and so much more. Also, every single day Kate Spade has a deal of the day

Today, we have our eye on this classic shoulder bag in a soft, pebbled leather. The one-strap silhouette has made a comeback lately and for good reason - it's the perfect size and shape for everyday and timeless enough to become your go-to for years to come. 

Kate Spade Greene Street Kaia Bag
Kate Spade Greene Street Kaia Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Greene Street Kaia Bag
$89 (REGULARLY $329)

During the Kate Spade Surprise Sale, every item is automatically marked down by up to 75%. You'll find deals on iconic Kate Spade bags like the best-selling convertible crossbody bag, as well as satchel, wallet, tote bag, shoulder bag and purse options. There are also discounts on the brand's signature dresses and sophisticated stud earrings. Get free shipping on all orders to the United States and Canada. All sales are final.

Plus, you don't want to miss their bundle deals. Right now get multiple items in a set for a low price with the promo code MAKEITTWO

The beloved fashion brand is known for the optimistic femininity it applies to classic, versatile handbags as well as the iconic Spade logo. Kate Spade's loyal following includes many celebs, too. Kate Middleton, Taylor Swift and Emma Roberts have all worn Kate Spade New York purses and other items on multiple occasions.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade Surprise Sale for more of ET Style's top handbag picks from the Kate Spade sale below.

Kate Spade Leila Bundle
Kate Spade Leila Bundle
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Leila Bundle
The Leila Bundle set comes with a crossbody bag and mini bifold wallet. 
$119 (REGULARLY $408)
Kate Spade Picnic in the Park Large Slim Cardholder
kate spade picnic in the park large slim cardholder
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Picnic in the Park Large Slim Cardholder
Celebrate strawberry season with an adorable new wallet. 
$49 (REGULARLY $129)
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Maise Medium Dome Satchel
The Maise Medium Dome Satchel is the perfect sized handbag. This zip-top bag is not too big and not too small. The color pictured is seaweed but it comes in four other colors including geranium and chalk pink.  
$119 (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade Staci Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade Staci Large Slim Bifold Wallet
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Staci Large Slim Bifold Wallet
The Kate Spade Staci Large Slim Bifold Wallet has a snap closure, 12 credit card spots and a zip compartment on the back of the wallet. 
$59 (REGULARLY $149)
Kate Spade Infinite Medium Camera Bag
Kate Spade Infinite Medium Camera Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Infinite Medium Camera Bag
This Infinite Camera Bag is crafted with pebbled leather and a gold interlocking spades chain. 
$182 (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody
Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Dawn Triple Gusset Crossbody
For a small purse, this crossbody handbag can pack a lot of goods making it great for doing errands hands-free when you need to. It's made of polyester and comes with the classic logo plate. 
$59 (REGULARLY $179)
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
Kate Spade marti large bucket bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Marti Large Bucket Bag
After a lemon of a year, mom deserves a cute new bucket bag. This versatile handbag has a snap closure, with a 19" strap drop and 5" shoulder drop.
$149 (REGULARLY $399)
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Backpack
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse Medium Backpack
This backpack is among the many Disney X-Kate Spade collab items.  
$219 (REGULARLY $429)
Kate Spade Monica Satchel
Kate Spade New York Monica Satchel
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Monica Satchel
Brighten up your outfits with this poppy-hued Kate Spade bag.
$129 (REGULARLY $359)
Kate Spade Finefetti Sandals
Kate Spade Finefetti Sandals
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Finefetti Sandals
These new arrivals got here just in time. 
$69 (REGULARLY $159)

