This Kate Spade Handbag Over $100 Off at the Amazon Fall Sale

This Kate Spade bag is on sale for 40% off at the Amazon Fall Sale. The Jackson Top Zip Pebble Leather Shoulder Crossbody bag is over $100 off and currently priced at $121.16 (regularly $249.00).

The leather crossbody bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The medium size satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable crossbody strap and an exterior and interior pocket. The elegant shape is truly versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling.

In addition to the satchel, you can shop the Kate Spade Scallop 2 Touchscreen Smartwatch on discount at Amazon. The official Kate Spade website is also offering deals of their own.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Fall Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion and other categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye and jewelry.

Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Amazon Jackson Pebbled Leather Shoulder/Top Zip Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York This is the essential Kate Spade crossbody bag. This handbag comes in four colors: black. brownstone, soft taupe and spring meadow. This purse is just $121, while supplies last. $121.16 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes and Accessories

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save 70% Off Kate Spade Handbags, Sunglasses, Wallets and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 80% on Select Items

Tory Burch Sale: Save Up to 65% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothing

Nordstrom Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes, Shoes and Watches

The Best Designer Shoes -- Rothy's, Tory Burch, Coach and More

The Best Pearl Jewelry From Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar and More

$169 For This Kate Spade Smart Watch at the Amazon Sale

Amazon's Fall Sale: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothes and Shoe Deals

The 10 Bestselling Kate Spade Items

The Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costume Ideas

The Best Halloween Decorations From Etsy